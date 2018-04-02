DH2i Featured in CRN's 2018 Partner Program Guide

To compile the guide, The Channel Company's research team assessed each vendor's partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

DH2i's DxAdvantage Partner Program was recognized for providing partners the ability to integrate DxEnterprise version 17.5 (DxE v17.5), the industry's first and only unified Windows/Linux Smart Availability solution for databases, Docker containers, Availability Groups, and application services, into their existing offerings. Program enrollment also entitles partners to a comprehensive set of tools and collateral that promise to reduce sales cycles, enhance trusted advisor status and dramatically increase revenue. The Program includes:

MSP and hosting opportunities

Rich discounts and other incentives

Extensive technical and sales training

Sales tools and marketing support

Opportunity registration for margin protection

"Finding the right technology vendor to partner with can be a daunting task, given the vast array of choices now available to solution providers," said Robert Faletra, Executive Chairman of The Channel Company. "CRN's Partner Program Guide helps them narrow the field and find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs, such as DH2i's, and providing crucial insight into their strengths and benefits. We are pleased to present our 2018 PPG list, recognizing the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today."

"DH2i's channel partners require access to the best technology and resources to maintain their status as strategic trusted advisors and drive sustainable revenue," said Connor Cox, Director of Business Development, DH2i. "Our goal has been and continues to be, to create a channel ecosystem that enables our partners to provide superior end customer outcomes, increase wallet share and help end customers get more out of their IT infrastructure and budget."

Announced just last month, DH2i DxE v17.5 enables customers to invest in technologies that create a new class of distributed data management frameworks. These frameworks allow workloads to dynamically move to their best execution venue (BEV) – i.e., Smart Availability. BEV means the workloads can be quickly moved to the IT resource that is the most ideal from both a compute and budgetary standpoint. This can also lead to fewer operating system environments (OSEs) to manage and fewer fires to fight. IT professionals can now rededicate their time to activities and applications that empower competitive advantage, faster time to market, decreased costs, and greater revenues, resulting in the best possible bottom-line. To learn more, please visit: http://dh2i.com/press/.

The 2018 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

About DH2i

DH2i Company is the leading provider of multi-platform Smart Availability™ software for Windows Server and Linux Server databases and stateful Docker containers. Its flagship product, DxEnterprise®, drastically reduces IT management complexity, enables nearest-to-zero planned and unplanned downtime, unlocks 30-60% cost savings and can reduce the number of OSes under management by 8-15x. DxEnterprise gives you data tier portability from any host, to any host, anywhere. Intelligent automation ensures that workloads and containers only come online where they can perform at an optimal level, compliant with business requirements and SLAs. To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: info@dh2i.com.

