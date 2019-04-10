DH2i Featured in CRN's 2019 Partner Program Guide

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i®, the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter and Smart Availability™ software, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized DH2i in its 2019 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide identifies the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today, offered by the top technology suppliers for IT products and services.

To assemble the guide, The Channel Company's research team assessed each supplier's partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

The DH2i DxAdvantage Partner Program was recognized for providing DH2i partners with the ability to integrate its DxOdyssey™ network security software and/or DxEnterprise™ multi-platform Smart Availability software for Windows Server, Linux and Docker, into end client datacenter solutions. In doing so, DH2i partners can ensure end client data and applications are always-secure and always-on. DH2i was also heralded for the support, services and resources it provides to partners, designed to ensure each enjoys enhanced trusted advisor status, as well as the highest possible level of ongoing revenue and profit.

"With new technologies emerging every year, evaluating which IT vendors to partner with grows increasingly more complex for solution providers," said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. "We are proud the CRN Partner Program Guide has become the trusted resource to identify the most rewarding partner programs and provide crucial insight into their strengths and benefits for the channel."

"We are delighted to have the DH2i DxAdvantage Partner Program recognized again by CRN, a leading voice in our industry. We believe it underscores the recognition that since our program launch, we have been tirelessly dedicated to innovating and delivering technology that addresses the top challenges found in today's datacenters. And of course, we also believe it is a reflection on our steadfast commitment to helping to ensure our channel partners have all of the resources and support they need to delight their customers, as well as develop and maintain competitive edges in their respective markets," said Connor Cox, Director of Business Development, DH2i.

The 2019 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

Tweet this: .@CRN 2019 Partner Program Guide features @DH2i #DxAdvantage Partner Program http://dh2i.com/press/ @TheChannelCo #Security #Software #HighAvailability #HA

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com. Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook

About DH2i

DH2i Company is the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter and Smart Availability™ software for Windows and Linux. DH2i software products DxOdyssey™ and DxEnterprise® enable customers to create an entire IT infrastructure that is "always-secure and always-on." To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: info@dh2i.com.

©DH2i Company 2019. DH2i, Smart Availability, DxAdvantage, DxEnterprise, DxOdyssey, DxConsole, DxHADR, DxTransfer, DxCollect and InstanceMobility are trademarks of DH2i Company. All other brand or product names contained in this press release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

PR Contacts:

Nicole Gorman

DH2i

M: 508-397-0131

nicole.gorman@dh2i.com

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com

SOURCE DH2i

Related Links

https://www.dh2i.com

