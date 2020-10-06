DH2i Launches DxOdyssey for IoT, Edge-Optimized Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i®, a leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart Availability™ software, today announced the launch of DxOdyssey® for IoT. The new edge-optimized Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) solution, ensures end-to-end Zero Trust IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity, for the highest possible levels of security for IoT data, communications, and operations.

McKinsey advised that edge computing would represent a potential value of $175 billion - $215 billion in hardware by 2025. And, according to Verified Market Research, the Global IoT market size was valued at $212.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow 25.68 percent between 2019-2026 and reach $1,319.08 billion by 2026.

"For IoT, edge computing has proven itself invaluable in its ability to overcome a multitude of IT issues, thereby enabling organizations to make faster, more efficient and effective use of the volumes of data generated from IoT devices," said Tom Smith, Analyst, Insights From Analytics. "Unfortunately, one issue that edge computing has not been able to solve for IoT is security. In fact, in most cases, edge computing can actually introduce even greater security risk, if not managed properly."

DH2i's new DxOdyssey® for IoT was designed specifically for medium and large organizations architecting IoT deployments, that need secure and discreet network connectivity between the edge devices, datacenter, and cloud. DxOdyssey for IoT answers their call for a single cost-effective network connectivity solution that scales from edge devices to the largest datacenter servers and cloud platforms and is simple to configure and manage. Offered via a small-footprint container (< 250mb), DxOdyssey for IoT enables organizations to build and manage secure, dynamic end-to-end data tunnels between edge device services, datacenter, and cloud hubs, creating a Zero Trust network architecture that virtually eliminates any attack surface.

"DxOdyssey for IoT enables organizations to build secure, dynamic workload-centric connections between edge devices, datacenter, and cloud environments at the highest ROI – all while eliminating network attack surfaces," said Don Boxley, CEO and Co-Founder, DH2i. "For the first time, organizations will be freed from traditional IoT connectivity solutions that use VPNs, SD-WANs or open ports which require in-depth networking knowledge, are expensive and tedious to configure, and create large and dangerous attack surfaces."

About DxOdyssey for IoT

Lightweight, <250MB, purpose-built container

Supports ARM64- and x64-based edge devices

Patented TCP payloads via high bandwidth UDP technology with enhanced UDP error correction

DTLS encryption & Public Key node authentication

More secure and performant alternative to VPNs and open ports

Supports edge device low-latency requirement

Supports edge device-specific access policies

Available as an Edge Module on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Ideal for Azure SQL Edge use cases

"Microsoft Azure SQL Edge brings the most secure Microsoft SQL data engine to IoT gateways and edge devices, supporting built-in data streaming, storage, and AI in connected, semi-connected or disconnected environments. Built on the same codebase as Microsoft SQL Server and Azure SQL, Azure SQL Edge provides the same familiar developer experience, and tooling that customers already know and trust," said John "JG" Chirapurath, Vice President, Azure AI, Data and Edge at Microsoft Corp. "When combining the native on-device capabilities of Azure SQL Edge with the dynamic tunneling technology of DH2i's DxOdyssey for IoT, users are provided with the optimal end-to-end data security solution for all IoT deployments."

To learn more, please attend the live Microsoft IoT Deep Dive on Channel 9 titled, "Secure IoT Deployments with Azure SQL Edge & DxOdyssey." Premiering on October 21 at 9:00 am – 10:00 am Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), attendees will learn about the data security provided by Azure SQL Edge when combined with DH2i's DxOdyssey. Microsoft's Vasiya Krishnan and DH2i's OJ Ngo will discuss the common vulnerabilities and issues that arise with edge deployments and show how pairing on-device capabilities with dynamic tunneling can offer end-to-end data security. In addition, the two will demonstrate a complete solution highlighting the native database features that are built into Azure SQL Edge and Azure IoT Hub, as well as how DxOdyssey's tunneling technology secures data as it moves beyond edge networks. Developers, architects, or anyone building IoT solutions can gain confidence in the security of their data at the edge with Azure SQL Edge and DxOdyssey. Register here: https://channel9.msdn.com/Shows/Internet-of-Things-Show/Deep-Dive-Secure-IoT-Deployments-with-Azure-SQL-Edge--DxOdyssey

Tweet this: @DH2i launches DxOdyssey for #IoT edge-optimized Software Defined Perimeter (#SDP) solutions https://dh2i.com/press/ #ZeroTrust #DataSecurity #EdgeComputing #Microsoft #AzureSQL #AzureSQLEdge #SQL #ROI

About DH2i

DH2i Company is the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart Availability™ software for Windows and Linux. DH2i software products DxOdyssey™ and DxEnterprise® enable customers to create an entire IT infrastructure that is "always-secure and always-on." To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: [email protected].

©DH2i Company 2020. DH2i, Smart Availability, DxEnterprise, DxOdyssey, DxOdyssey for IoT, DxConsole, DxHADR, DxTransfer, DxCollect and InstanceMobility are trademarks of DH2i Company. All other brand or product names contained in this press release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

PR Contact:

Nicole Gorman

Corporate Communications / PR

DH2i

M: 508-397-0131

[email protected]

SOURCE DH2i

Related Links

http://www.dh2i.com

