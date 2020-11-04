DH2i Launches New Webinar, "Introducing DxOdyssey for IoT: How to Secure IoT Networking"

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i ®, a leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart Availability™ software, today announced an upcoming webinar titled, " Introducing DxOdyssey for IoT: How to Secure IoT Networking ." During the live presentation, attendees will learn how to achieve the highest possible levels of security for IoT data, communications, and operations, with DH2i's newly launched DxOdyssey® for IoT .

When:

Wednesday, November 11th, 2020, 11:00 am - 11:30 am PT / 2:00 pm - 2:30 pm ET

Why Attend:

Five minutes. That's how quickly an IoT device can be attacked once connected to the internet. In other words, that's how long it takes for an IoT architect's worst nightmare to come true.

Research predicts there will be 80 billion connected IoT devices generating 180ZB of data by 2025. Many organizations are adopting IoT technology as it promises countless business opportunities, yet 97% of IoT adopters have security concerns when implementing IoT. With so much data constantly moving between devices and networks, organizations need a reliable IoT security solution to protect their sensitive data.

To combat the security issues that arise with IoT adoption, DH2i recently released DxOdyssey for IoT – an edge-optimized Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) solution.

Join DH2i's Connor Cox for a live webinar to explore this new IoT network connectivity solution. Through a brief presentation, attendees will learn how DxOdyssey simplifies IoT implementation by:

Enabling secure, private bi-directional communication between edge devices, the datacenter and cloud

Eliminating any network attack surface without the complexities of VPNs, SD-WANs or open ports

Creating a Zero Trust network architecture while achieving the highest ROI

Learn more and register here:

https://dh2i.com/webinars/introducing-dxodyssey-for-iot-how-to-secure-iot-networking/

Tweet this: @DH2i Launches New Webinar, "Introducing DxOdyssey for IoT: How to Secure IoT Networking" - register here: https://dh2i.com/webinars/introducing-dxodyssey-for-iot-how-to-secure-iot-networking/

About DH2i

DH2i Company is the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart Availability™ software for Windows and Linux. DH2i software products DxOdyssey ™ and DxEnterprise ® enable customers to create an entire IT infrastructure that is "always-secure and always-on." To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com , call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: [email protected].

©DH2i Company 2020. DH2i, Smart Availability, DxEnterprise, DxOdyssey, DxOdyssey for IoT, DxConsole, DxHADR, DxTransfer, DxCollect and InstanceMobility are trademarks of DH2i Company. All other brand or product names contained in this press release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

PR Contact:

Nicole Gorman

Corporate Communications / PR

DH2i

M: 508-397-0131

[email protected]

SOURCE DH2i

Related Links

http://www.dh2i.com

