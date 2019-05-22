DH2i Takes Home the Silver in the 2019 Info Security Product Guide's Global Excellence Awards

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i®, the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter and Smart Availability™ software, today announced that it has won the Silver in the 2019 Info Security Product Guide's Global Excellence Awards. DH2i's DxOdyssey, networking software for zero trust data security, was recognized in the New Products and Services category.

The Info Security Product Guide's (PG) Global Excellence Awards® program honors achievements in every facet of security and information technology. The Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards were created to honor and generate industry-wide and peer recognition of best companies, products, people, PR and more from all over the world. The Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards trophy is one of the security world's most coveted prizes.

The award-winning DxOdyssey is lightweight software that enables its users to create highly available application-level micro-tunnels from any host, to any host, anywhere – across any mix of platforms. And it does so more easily, more securely, and more discreetly than any other solution on the market. Using DxOdyssey puts enterprises on a path to zero trust security and helps networking and security admins to secure multi-site & multi-cloud operations.

"We are delighted to have been recognized by one of the premier awards in the security space – Info Security Product Guide's Global Excellence Awards. We believe it underscores the industry's recognition that the network perimeter has evolved and what worked previously will leave data and organizations dangerously vulnerable today," said Don Boxley, CEO and Co-Founder, DH2i. "DxOdyssey was designed and continuously updated with this in mind. Old VPN and direct link approaches are cumbersome to maintain and open up the entire network to lateral movement. DxOdyssey takes a dramatically more secure approach, giving users app-level access rather than network-level access, reducing attack surface. And it does all of this with the most secure and performant approach to create a Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) to grant connectivity to distributed apps and clients running across multiple sites, clouds, and domains."

To learn more about DxOdyssey, please visit: http://dh2i.com/dxodyssey/, and/or watch this video: http://dh2i.com/dxodyssey-demo-video-secure-application-level-micro-tunneling/.

