DH2i to Discuss Bridging the Gap to Zero Trust Security Amidst a Changing Network Landscape

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i®, the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter and Smart Availability™ software, today announced that it will present a live webinar entitled, "Bridging the Gap to Zero Trust Security Amidst a Changing Network Landscape."

When:

Wednesday, July 17 at 11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Pacific Time (2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time)

Why Attend:

It's what IT security nightmares are made of: countless numbers of remote users accessing sensitive company data every day of the week. Exponentially increasing numbers of IoT devices. Containers and microservices running across multiple environments. All against the backdrop of a massive shift to the cloud.

Unfortunately, a dangerous gap is forming between the traditional security solutions organizations are currently leveraging, and the cloud-based operations, DevOps, privileged user access, and edge computing requirements of today.

Modern IT requires secure network connectivity between remote users and resources running in on-premises or cloud sites. These complex, hybrid deployments mean organizations can no longer afford to risk the security of their data by granting excessive access at the network level with VPNs. Fortunately, a pioneering new tool is available to help bridge this gap and kick off an organization's journey to Zero Trust Security.

Attend this live webinar to learn about a brand-new networking solution. DH2i's DxConnect utilizes DxOdyssey's state-of-the-art software-defined perimeter (SDP) technology to dynamically create granular tunnels between main site resources and remote users—unlocking maximized edge computing capability. This solution gets you:

The highest levels of security

The lowest latency possible

Highly available tunnels

Management simplicity

A greatly reduced lateral attack surface

Learn more and register here:

http://dh2i.com/dxconnect-bridging-gap-zero-trust-security-amidst-changing-network-landscape/

About DH2i

DH2i Company is the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter and Smart Availability™ software for Windows and Linux. DH2i software products DxOdyssey™ and DxEnterprise® enable customers to create an entire IT infrastructure that is "always-secure and always-on." To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: info@dh2i.com.

©DH2i Company 2019. DH2i, Smart Availability, DxEnterprise, DxOdyssey, DxConnect, DxCollect and InstanceMobility are trademarks of DH2i Company. All other brand or product names contained in this press release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

