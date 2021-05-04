DH2i to Discuss How to Unify Microsoft SQL Server High Availability and Disaster Recovery for Complete Business Resilience

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i ®, the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart Availability™ software, today announced it will present a live webinar titled, " How to Unify SQL Server HA and DR for Complete Business Resilience ."

When:

Wednesday, May 12th, 11:00 - 11:30 am Pacific Time / 2:00 - 2:30 pm Eastern Time

Why Attend:

In today's connected, yet unpredictable world, having a robust business continuity plan is more crucial than ever before. Yet, over half of companies around the globe don't have a business continuity plan in place to support them in the event of a disaster.

Many organizations rely on SQL Server for its scalability and performance capabilities but have avoided holistic business continuity planning because of the challenges that come with high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR).

In this webinar, attendees learn how to easily build a unified Microsoft SQL Server HA and DR environment that achieves complete business resilience using recently released DxEnterprise Extended Vhosts. Attendees will view a live demo and see how this advanced technology:

Simplifies HA/DR by combining HA instances & Availability Groups in a single cluster

Accelerates AG performance for improved RPO & near-zero RTO

Enables SQL Server clusters that securely span between sites, clouds and platforms

Learn more and register here:

https://dh2i.com/how-to-unify-sql-server-ha-and-dr-for-complete-business-resilience/

Tweet this:

@DH2i to Discuss How to Unify @Microsoft #SQLServer #HA and #DR for Complete Business Resilience - Learn More & Register Here: https://dh2i.com/how-to-unify-sql-server-ha-and-dr-for-complete-business-resilience/

About DH2i

DH2i Company is the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart Availability™ software for Windows and Linux. DH2i software products DxOdyssey ™ and DxEnterprise ® enable customers to create an entire IT infrastructure that is "always-secure and always-on." To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com , call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: [email protected].

PR Contact:

Nicole Gorman

Corp. Comm./PR

DH2i

M: 508-397-0131

[email protected]

SOURCE DH2i

Related Links

http://www.dh2i.com

