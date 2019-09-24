DH2i to Discuss the One Tool Microsoft Professionals Require to Crush the Complexity of MSSQL Availability Group Management

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i®, the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter and Smart Availability™ software, today announced that it will present a live webinar entitled, "One Tool to Crush the Complexity of MSSQL Availability Group Management."

When:

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11:00 am – 11:45 pm Pacific Time / 2:00 pm – 2:45 pm Eastern Time

Why Attend:

Sometimes (perhaps, most of the time) Microsoft Availability Groups (AGs) make IT professionals want to crush their desktops much like how the Incredible Hulk crushes a 4-door sedan. It is simply no fun dealing with Microsoft Pacemaker and/or Microsoft Windows Server Failover Clustering (WSFC) every day of the week. But, there has been no reasonable alternative, until now…

Join this live webinar to learn about DH2i's DxAG, a clustering alternative that makes it extremely easy to manage highly available AGs. Attendees will learn how to leverage this lightweight software to crush complexity by:

Eliminating reliance on cluster orchestration technologies like WSFC or Pacemaker

Enabling cross-platform availability groups between Windows and Linux

Ensuring Microsoft SQL Server high availability (HA) across any mix of physical, virtual or cloud servers

Learn more and register here:

https://dh2i.com/one-tool-to-crush-the-complexity-of-mssql-availability-group-management/

