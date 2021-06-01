DH2i to Join Microsoft Azure Webinar to Discuss "How to Unlock Free SQL Server Licenses and Hybrid DR with DH2i"

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i ®, the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart Availability™ software, today announced it will join a Microsoft Azure Webinar to discuss " How to Unlock Free SQL Server Licenses and Hybrid DR with DH2i ."

When:

Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 10:00 AM – 10:45 AM Pacific Time (1:00 PM - 1:45 PM Eastern Time)

Why Attend:

Now more than ever, organizations are looking for easier ways to ensure business resilience in times of uncertainty. SQL Server simplifies the road to holistic business continuity by enabling up to three free secondary replicas for Software Assurance customers including high availability, disaster recovery, and Azure secondaries. Join this webinar to learn how to use DxEnterprise, DH2i's SDP-enhanced clustering software, to fully take advantage of free replica benefits. You'll learn about:

Easy hybrid cloud implementations without a VPN or other networking complexities.

Advanced fault detection and auto-failover across Windows and/or Linux AG clusters.

Superior performance with simple setup and configuration.

Learn more and register here:

https://info.microsoft.com/ww-landing-unlock-free-sql-server-licenses-and-hybrid-dr-with-dh2i.html

About DH2i

DH2i Company is the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart Availability™ software for Windows and Linux. DH2i software products DxOdyssey ™ and DxEnterprise ® enable customers to create an entire IT infrastructure that is "always-secure and always-on." To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com , call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: [email protected].

PR Contact:

Nicole Gorman

Corp. Comm./PR

DH2i

M: 508-397-0131

[email protected]

