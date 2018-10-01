DH2i to Present Live Webinar Entitled "Now You Can Have Your HA and DR Too"

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i®, the leading provider of multi-platform Smart Availability™, disaster recovery (DR) and cost improvement solutions for Windows, Linux and Oracle databases and Docker containers, today announced it will present a live webinar entitled, "Now You Can Have Your HA and DR Too."

When:

Wednesday, October 24, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Why Attend:

Most IT professionals know how important it is to maintain high availability (HA) for critical database instances. And there are a multitude of ways to make your systems highly available. But adding disaster recovery (DR) capabilities for your critical apps is a whole different story. DR complements HA to keep both planned and unplanned downtime to a minimum—especially for events such as sitewide power failures and natural disasters.

The issue is, implementing reliable DR can often require a separate solution entirely. And, if it doesn't, configuration and costs of extending HA to DR can be overwhelming. Plus, do you really want to add to the management complexity of your existing environment?

DH2i's Smart Availability solutions have upended this paradigm, enabling you to "have your HA and DR too." Join DH2i's Connor Cox on Wednesday, October 24th at 11am PT for a webinar to learn about how you can get both high availability and multi-subnet disaster recovery for your database instances from a single tool, without the cost and complexity of conventional solutions.

Learn More & Register Here:

http://dh2i.com/now-you-can-have-your-ha-and-dr-too/

About DH2i

