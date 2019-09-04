DH2i to Present Live Webinar Entitled, "On the Road Again - How to Secure Your Network for Remote User Access"

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i®, the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter and Smart Availability™ software, today announced that it will present a live webinar entitled, "On the Road Again – How to Secure Your Network for Remote User Access."

When:

Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:00 am – 11:45 am Pacific Time / 2:00 pm – 2:45 pm Eastern Time

Why Attend:

Willie Nelson wrote his famous song during simpler times… Today however, there's a reason why organizations can't share in that same excitement to get their teams "on the road again," and it all comes down to perimeter security.

Whether working from home or on the road, an organization's team members need access to company resources at all hours. Modern business has done a fantastic job of enabling this level of flexibility, but it comes at a cost. Trying to lock down these connections is extremely stressful for IT professionals, and traditional methods like VPNs and open ports leave organizations vulnerable and dependent on a terrifying amount of blind trust.

That's where Software Defined Perimeters (SDPs) come in. SDPs allow organizations to micro-segment network access and create a Zero-Trust security model to ensure that resources can be accessed from anywhere and still be kept secure.

Attendees of this live webinar will learn more about SDPs and how they can get organizations "on the road again."

Learn more and register here:

http://dh2i.com/on-the-road-again-how-to-secure-your-network-for-remote-user-access/

Tweet this: .@DH2i to present live webinar: "On the Road Again – How to Secure Your Network for Remote User Access" http://dh2i.com/on-the-road-again-how-to-secure-your-network-for-remote-user-access/ #SoftwareDefinedPerimeter #SDP #ZeroTrust #DataSecurity #RemoteAccess #NetworkSecurity

About DH2i

DH2i Company is the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter and Smart Availability™ software for Windows and Linux. DH2i software products DxOdyssey™ and DxEnterprise® enable customers to create an entire IT infrastructure that is "always-secure and always-on." To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: info@dh2i.com.

©DH2i Company 2019. DH2i, Smart Availability, DxEnterprise, DxOdyssey, DxConnect, DxCollect and InstanceMobility are trademarks of DH2i Company. All other brand or product names contained in this press release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

PR Contact:

Nicole Gorman

Corporate Communications / PR

DH2i

M: 508-397-0131

nicole.gorman@dh2i.com

SOURCE DH2i

Related Links

http://www.dh2i.com

