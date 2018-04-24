DH2i to Present Live Webinar Entitled, "Tame Your SQL Server Availability Groups"

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i®, the leading provider of multi-platform Smart Availability™, disaster recovery (DR) and cost improvement solutions for Windows, Linux and Oracle databases and Docker containers, today announced it will present a live webinar entitled, "Tame Your SQL Server Availability Groups." Attendees will learn how to achieve high availability (HA) for their Availability Groups without Microsoft Windows Server failover clustering (WSFC) or Linux Pacemaker clusters.
When:
Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time
Why Attend:
Traditional clustering technologies for SQL Server Availability Groups (AG) —such as Pacemaker and Windows Server Failover Clustering (WSFC)—can be restrictive and cumbersome.
With DH2i's new low-cost software, DxAG, you can end the complexities and limitations that come with managing AGs with other high availability solutions. Join this live webinar to learn about DxAG, a new and alternative approach to Availability Groups clustering that gets you:
- Ridiculously easy Availability Group setup and management
- Advanced fault detection and failover automation of your AGs
- Cross-platform HA across mixed Windows and Linux nodes and mixed Linux distros
- Lower complexity than Pacemaker and WSFC—all at an affordable price
http://dh2i.com/tame-your-sql-server-availability-groups-get-ha-without-wsfc-or-pacemaker-pr/
About DH2i
DH2i Company is the leading provider of multi-platform Smart Availability™ software for Windows Server and Linux Server databases and stateful Docker containers. Its flagship product, DxEnterprise®, drastically reduces IT management complexity, enables nearest-to-zero planned and unplanned downtime, unlocks 30-60% cost savings and can reduce the number of OSes under management by 8-15x. DxEnterprise gives you data tier portability from any host, to any host, anywhere. Intelligent automation ensures that workloads and containers only come online where they can perform at an optimal level, compliant with business requirements and SLAs. To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: info@dh2i.com.
