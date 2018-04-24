DH2i to Present Live Webinar Entitled, "Tame Your SQL Server Availability Groups"

When:

Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time

Why Attend:

Traditional clustering technologies for SQL Server Availability Groups (AG) —such as Pacemaker and Windows Server Failover Clustering (WSFC)—can be restrictive and cumbersome.

With DH2i's new low-cost software, DxAG, you can end the complexities and limitations that come with managing AGs with other high availability solutions. Join this live webinar to learn about DxAG, a new and alternative approach to Availability Groups clustering that gets you:

Ridiculously easy Availability Group setup and management

Advanced fault detection and failover automation of your AGs

Cross-platform HA across mixed Windows and Linux nodes and mixed Linux distros

Lower complexity than Pacemaker and WSFC—all at an affordable price

Learn More

& Register Here:

http://dh2i.com/tame-your-sql-server-availability-groups-get-ha-without-wsfc-or-pacemaker-pr/

About DH2i

DH2i Company is the leading provider of multi-platform Smart Availability™ software for Windows Server and Linux Server databases and stateful Docker containers. Its flagship product, DxEnterprise®, drastically reduces IT management complexity, enables nearest-to-zero planned and unplanned downtime, unlocks 30-60% cost savings and can reduce the number of OSes under management by 8-15x. DxEnterprise gives you data tier portability from any host, to any host, anywhere. Intelligent automation ensures that workloads and containers only come online where they can perform at an optimal level, compliant with business requirements and SLAs. To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: info@dh2i.com.

©DH2i Company 2018. DH2i, Smart Availability, DxEnterprise, DxConsole, DxHADR, DxTransfer, DxCollect and InstanceMobility are trademarks of DH2i Company. All other brand or product names contained in this press release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

PR Contact:

Nicole Gorman

Corporate Communications

DH2i

508-397-0131

nicole.gorman@dh2i.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dh2i-to-present-live-webinar-entitled-tame-your-sql-server-availability-groups-300635196.html

SOURCE DH2i

