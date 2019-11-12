DH2i to Present Live Webinar, "Get Smart About MSSQL HA: What You Might Have Missed at PASS Summit"

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i®, the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter and Smart Availability™ software, today announced that it will present a live webinar entitled, "Get Smart About MSSQL HA: What You Might Have Missed at PASS Summit."

When:

Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm Pacific Time (2:00 pm – 3:00 pm Eastern Time)

Why Attend:

PASS Summit Seattle is among the top Microsoft SQL Server events of the year. With nearly 200 general sessions plus keynotes from industry icons, it's no wonder thousands of data professionals attend. The conference also provides attendees with a chance to check out the newest and most innovative technology from dozens of vendors, first-hand – like DH2i's DxOdyssey, secure network micro-tunneling; DxEnterprise, multi-platform Smart Availability; and DxAG, availability group clustering software.

Did you miss the show this year? Or, attended but didn't have a chance to swing by the DH2i PASS Summit booth? Not to worry! During this live webinar, DH2i will provide the highlights from its PASS Summit demonstrations, including showing how its software delivers:

An HA clustering solution for AGs that doesn't require Pacemaker or WSFC

A tool that can save 30-60% on Microsoft SQL Server licensing costs

A way for IT professionals to take their nights and weekends back, with drastically simplified SQL Server patches/updates

Learn more and register here:

https://dh2i.com/get-smart-about-mssql-ha-what-you-might-have-missed-at-pass-summit/

About DH2i

DH2i Company is the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter and Smart Availability™ software for Windows and Linux. DH2i software products DxOdyssey™ and DxEnterprise® enable customers to create an entire IT infrastructure that is "always-secure and always-on." To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: info@dh2i.com.

©DH2i Company 2019. DH2i, Smart Availability, DxEnterprise, DxOdyssey, DxConsole, DxHADR, DxTransfer, DxCollect and InstanceMobility are trademarks of DH2i Company. All other brand or product names contained in this press release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

