FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i®, the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter and Smart Availability™ software, today announced it will present a live webinar entitled, "DBA's Need A Vacation Too – How to Optimize SQL Server for Cost and Management Efficiency."

When:

Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 11:00 am – 11:45 am Pacific Time (2:00 pm – 2:45 pm Eastern Time)

Why Attend:

The season has changed and everyone is dusting off their bikes, beach chairs, and camping gear, and getting their grills fired up for a tremendous summer. Unfortunately for Database Administrators (DBAs), their Microsoft SQL Server environment insists upon no days off.

DBAs are the backbone of their organization's most critical IT assets—constantly fighting on the front lines to ensure the least possible downtime in their SQL Server environment. Despite their tireless efforts and late nights going through labor-intensive patches/updates, they are usually rewarded with a continuously shrinking capital and operational budget. It's time for a change! (After all, everyone deserves a summer vacation!)

Join this live webinar to learn about DH2i's DxEnterprise Smart Availability software. This technology drastically simplifies SQL Server management and unlocks huge cost reductions by enabling the following benefits and much more:

A 5-15x reduction in OSes under management

A consolidated management interface for all current and legacy systems

Near-instant failover into patches and updates

Learn more and register here:

http://dh2i.com/dbas-need-a-vacation-too-how-to-optimize-sql-server-for-cost-and-management-efficiency/

Tweet this: .@Microsoft #SQLServer professionals take note - @DH2i to Present Live Webinar on How to Optimize Microsoft SQL Server for Cost and Management Efficiency http://dh2i.com/dbas-need-a-vacation-too-how-to-optimize-sql-server-for-cost-and-management-efficiency/

About DH2i

DH2i Company is the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter and Smart Availability™ software for Windows and Linux. DH2i software products DxOdyssey™ and DxEnterprise® enable customers to create an entire IT infrastructure that is "always-secure and always-on." To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: info@dh2i.com.

©DH2i Company 2019. DH2i, Smart Availability, DxEnterprise, DxOdyssey, DxConsole, DxHADR, DxTransfer, DxCollect and InstanceMobility are trademarks of DH2i Company. All other brand or product names contained in this press release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

PR Contact:

Nicole Gorman

Corporate Communications / PR

DH2i

M: 508-397-0131

nicole.gorman@dh2i.com

SOURCE DH2i

Related Links

http://www.dh2i.com

