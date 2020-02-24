DH2i to Showcase DxOdyssey - Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and DxConnect - Secure Remote SDP Access Solutions at RSA Conference

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i®, the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart Availability™ software, today announced it will showcase its DxOdyssey™ networking software for Zero Trust security, and DxConnect™ secure remote access solution, at this week's RSA Conference taking place February 24-28 at the Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA in Booth N 4520 (located in the North Hall).

Visitors to DH2i Booth N 4520, will have the opportunity to see firsthand how DxOdyssey enables the creation of SDP-enhanced application smart-endpoints that easily span across IoT edge devices, clouds, and regions – more easily, securely, and discreetly than any other solution on the market. In addition, visitors can learn how DxConnect enables highly secure remote access to DxOdyssey's SDP tunnels, so that wherever the user's workforce and/or strategic partners may be, they can access the on-premises or public cloud-based resources for which they have specific approval to access, and absolutely nothing else.

"For decades, the most common way to 'securely' access networks was through a virtual private network (VPN). Unfortunately, while the main business advantage of using a VPN is generally touted as improved security via its end-to-end encryption capabilities, the fact is that VPNs not only expose sensitive data to increased security risks, but in today's IoT edge and cloud computing environment, they actually multiply those risks exponentially," said Don Boxley, CEO and Co-Founder, DH2i. "DxOdyssey and DxConnect enable organizations to update their security strategies to accommodate what work looks like today."

With DH2i's SDP solutions, organizations are able to overcome current security challenges associated with IoT, edge, hybrid and multi-cloud deployments, reducing attack surface as well as the vulnerability of key data. DH2i's SDP solutions:

Create secure VPN-less connectivity across IoT and edge devices, multiple clouds, sites and domains to distributed apps, clients and devices.

Provide users access at the application level, moving beyond VPN network-level access.

Eliminate lateral network attacks, creating an environment that is "always-secure and always-on."

Boxley added, "DH2i's SDP software solves the problem of secure IoT and edge device to cloud communications, allowing organizations to exploit the myriad opportunities presented by edge computing."

Don't miss: On February 26, RSA Conference attendees can enjoy complimentary soft drinks, beer and wine with DH2i in booth N 4520 during the RSAC Expo Pub Crawl taking place from 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm.

Learn more and register for a complementary Expo Plus Pass here: https://dh2i.com/webinars/rsa-conference-2020/

Tweet this: @DH2i to Showcase DxOdyssey - Software Defined Perimeter (#SDP) and DxConnect - Secure Remote SDP Access Solutions at RSA Conference https://dh2i.com/press #ZeroTrust #RSAC2020 #UnVPN

About DH2i

DH2i Company is the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter and Smart Availability™ software for Windows and Linux. DH2i software products DxOdyssey™ and DxEnterprise® enable customers to create an entire IT infrastructure that is "always-secure and always-on." To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: info@dh2i.com.

©DH2i Company 2020. DH2i, Smart Availability, DxEnterprise, DxOdyssey, DxConsole, DxHADR, DxTransfer, DxCollect and InstanceMobility are trademarks of DH2i Company. All other brand or product names contained in this press release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

PR Contact:

Nicole Gorman

Corporate Communications / PR

DH2i

M: 508-397-0131

nicole.gorman@dh2i.com

SOURCE DH2i

Related Links

https://www.dh2i.com

