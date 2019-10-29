DH2i to Showcase How to Ensure Always-Secure and Always-On IT and Business Infrastructure at PASS Summit 2019

FORT COLLINS, Colo. and SEATTLE, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i®, the world's leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart Availability™ software, today announced it will be an exhibitor and sponsor at PASS Summit 2019, the world's largest and most intensive technical training conference for Microsoft SQL Server and data professionals, taking place November 5-8 in Seattle, Washington (DH2i Booth 118).

Throughout the event, DH2i will provide live demonstrations of its industry leading data security, high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) software solutions, including:

DxOdyssey , Secure Network Micro Tunneling – Attendees will learn how they can build lightweight, discreet, scalable and highly available "secure-by-app" connections between on-premises and/or cloud environments for and between Windows and Linux without a VPN or direct link.

– Attendees will learn how they can build lightweight, discreet, scalable and highly available "secure-by-app" connections between on-premises and/or cloud environments for and between Windows and Linux without a VPN or direct link. DxConnect , Secure Remote Access to DxOdyssey Tunnels - Attendees will learn how they can deploy a Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) to ensure secure network connectivity between main sites of operation and remote users.

Attendees will learn how they can deploy a Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) to ensure secure network connectivity between main sites of operation and remote users. DxEnterprise , Multi-Platform Smart Availability - Attendees will learn how they can manage a variety of workloads at the instance level—as well as Docker containers—to get instance mobility from any host, to any host, anywhere with just an application or container stop and restart.

- Attendees will learn how they can manage a variety of workloads at the instance level—as well as Docker containers—to get instance mobility from any host, to any host, anywhere with just an application or container stop and restart. DxAG, Availability Group Clustering Software - Attendees will learn how they can build highly available SQL Server Availability Groups across Linux and Windows nodes—without WSFC or Pacemaker limitations.

Live Demos, Raffle Prizes and Swag

During the event, DH2i will offer the following demos:

Consolidate Your SQL Server Environment and Your IT Budget with One Simple HA Tool

Clustering Mixed-Platform AGs in the Cloud – Without WSFC or Pacemaker

The Key to Securely Connecting to the Cloud – Without a VPN

All demo attendees will be entered to win an Anker portable charger or a JBL Bluetooth speaker. All visitors to the DH2i booth will also be presented with DH2i swag (while supplies last).

Learn more and claim $100 off your PASS Summit registration here: https://dh2i.com/webinars/pass-summit-2019-seattle/

