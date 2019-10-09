Dhana Inc. Presents World's First Circular Memory Jacket

The Dhana Limited Edition Circular Memory Jacket diverts textiles from landfills and is 100 percent water and chemical-free. The outerwear piece is built-to-last, water-resistant, and weather-friendly for all elements. Dhana's "Repair or Recycle" policy encourages customers to send the jacket to Dhana for repairs and 100 percent recyclability.

Made in the USA, Dhana invites customers to #WearYourValues and tell their story through the medium of fashion. Each jacket is one-of-a-kind with a customizable lining made from upcycled garments selected by each Kickstarter backer. Backers mail ten pieces of their favorite garments representing memories they value and stories they will share through their travels with the Circular Memory Jacket. Simultaneously, they embody " The Dhana Circularity Pledge"--a vision of a circular, regenerative future--as they wear the Circular Memory Jacket.

"We believe the customer plays an important role in the creation of a garment and that the memories the customer values will have a powerful force to extend the life of their clothing while also creating more awareness of their social and environmental impact. Dhana is transforming how we empower and engage the customer to wear their values with our Circular Memory Jacket so that collectively, we move from a fast fashion business model to one that is restorative and regenerative – Circular Fashion," Shamini Dhana, Founder, and CEO, Dhana Inc.

Dhana's Kickstarter campaign launches today at an exclusive offer of $200 off the retail price. The first 25 of 1000 backers will receive their customized Circular Memory Jacket in time for the December holidays. Backers are encouraged to share images and videos on Instagram of the garments they and the memories they represent by tagging @Dhana-Inc. with the hashtag #WearYourValues. Dhana will invite 300 customers to display their Circular Memory Jackets and share their stories in a live art experience in 2020. Learn more about Dhana Inc. See The Limited-Edition Circular Memory Jacket in-action. Join the Dhana Kickstarter Campaign.

Dhana Inc. is a circular fashion pioneer. Started as a youth brand, Dhana Inc. launched its Circular Fashion Outerwear line with the premiere of The Limited Edition Circular Memory Jacket. Created by artists and inspired by nature, Dhana apparel reflects the lifestyle of the trend-setters, socially conscious, and environmentally savvy. Dhana Inc. was founded in 2008 by Shamini Dhana and is a Certified B Corporation, Fairtrade Certified Brand, Best For The World Honoree 2016-2019, and the only youth brand to receive the Common Objective Leadership Awards 2019 for sustainable business.

