Dhana Inc. the Only Youth Brand to be Awarded with Leading Brands Stella McCartney, Indigenous, Raeburn at the CO Leadership Awards for Sustainable Fashion

SAUSALITO, Calif., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pushing fashion to do better, Common Objective is recognizing apparel companies who set an inspirational example in best practices and sustainability. The CO Leadership Awards is broadly inclusive, spotlighting fashion companies which "have the courage to do the right thing – and do it well." Dhana Inc. is the sole apparel brand for youth to receive a CO Leadership Award and is honored to be part of a community of 110 brands and retailers who are showing the world what's possible in innovation, design, sustainability, and tech.

In addition to the Leadership Awards, Common Objective has announced, and anointed a Who's Who of the sustainable fashion industry with the CO10 Awards. A distinguished panel of judges including Caroline Rush (Chief Exec, British Fashion Council), Brigitte Stepputtis (Head of Couture, Vivienne Westwood), and Dylan Jones (Editor of GQ and Head of London's Men Fashion Week) selected 10 finalists for the 2019 CO10 Award. The winners achieved the six tiers of sustainability: Mission, Business Model, Products/Services benefiting the environment, Positive Impact, Roadmap Objectives & Goals, and Communication raising awareness. Additionally, they were "pioneers of business in three dimensions: driving an immense amount of value for people, for the planet, and for profits." Brands include Stella McCartney, Raeburn, Bottletop, and Outland Denim (full 10 here).

Dhana Inc. received the CO Leadership Award for Apparel, ranking as the singular apparel brand for youth.

"For ten years, Dhana has been committed to connecting our youth to people and planet through the medium of high-quality fashion. We believe our children deserve to know how fashion impacts workers, communities, and the environment so they can identify with a brand for its integrity and transparency, but also become role models as environmental champions." – Shamini Dhana, Founder & CEO of Dhana Inc.

"We are proud to recognize the award-winning brand Dhana as the sole youth apparel brand to be selected as a CO Leader. Dhana has demonstrated the commitment to social and environmental standards for the past decade and continues to innovate towards addressing the need for a circular and sustainable fashion industry for our next generation leaders," says Tamsin Lejeune, CEO of CO.

About Dhana: Dhana Inc. is a sustainable fashion brand for youth, committed to a circular model which is restorative and regenerative for the long term. Created by artists and inspired by nature, Dhana apparel reflects the lifestyle of the trendy, socially conscious, and environmentally savvy. Designed for babies, kids, and teenagers, all clothing is made with organic cotton and fair trade principles, both of which support sustainable practices. Dhana was founded in 2008 by Shamini Dhana and is a Certified B Corporation, Fairtrade Certified Brand, and a Green America GOLD Certified Business.

About CO : Common Objective (CO) is a business network of over 10,000 professionals from more than 100 countries who enable other fashion professionals to succeed in sustainable fashion business. Through a personalized dashboard, CO's technology provides access to a global database of brands and suppliers, expert industry intelligence, and a way to participate in industry knowledge sharing. CO builds on 12 years of work by the Ethical Fashion Forum, and partners with industry organizations including The World Fair Trade Organization, Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), and more. CO was founded by Tamsin Lejeune in May 2018 with the backing of industry leaders including Roland Mouret, Harold Tillman CBE, Rattha Group, and PDS.

Full list of CO10:

Raeburn - A British luxury brand synonymous with design-led upcycling of unconventional materials and an ethos of Remake, Reduce, Recycle.

Osklen - A Brazilian luxury brand, experimental and innovative in its approach, with a vision to make Brazil a sustainable development innovation hub.

Stella McCartney - A British luxury brand, data-driven in their innovative sustainability, and a global sustainable fashion leader.

Bottletop - Accessories brand founded through a design collaboration with Mulberry which supports artisan makers in Brazil and educates young people through their foundation.

Indigenous - An established US lifestyle brand which provides microfinancing to over 1,000 Peruvian artisan worker.

Outland Denim - An Australian organic cotton denim brand, championed by the likes of Meghan Markle, which offers employment and training to vulnerable women.

Mayamiko – Malawi-based urban youth brand Mayamiko takes "Made in Africa" to the masses, providing training to local garment workers.

Sonica Sarna Design - High-end artisan producer, including clients such as Mara Hoffman, VFCorp, and Whistles.

Ethical Apparel Africa (EAA) - A network of production facilities throughout Africa which helps develop communities and provide market access for African production.

The Rajlakshmi Cotton Mills - The world's first vertically integrated Fairtrade organic cotton supplier, from yarn to finished product, and a sustainable manufacturing leader.

