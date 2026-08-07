Dhar Mann Named an "Honorary Big" by Big Brothers Big Sisters of America for Back-to-School Season

Founder of Dhar Mann Studios and one of the world's most influential storytellers reaching over 170 million followers across platforms, Mann rallies individuals to become "Bigs" and transform young lives through mentorship

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), the nation's preeminent one-to-one youth mentoring organization, today announced Dhar Mann, one of the world's most influential storytellers and founder of Dhar Mann Studios, as an Honorary Big. Timed to the back-to-school season, the partnership encourages Mann's followers to become Bigs by showcasing how consistent mentorship helps young people build confidence, explore new opportunities, and imagine what's possible for their futures.

BBBSA's First 'Honorary Big'

Mann is the founder of Dhar Mann Studios, the audience-first global entertainment company dedicated to uplifting the world by creating stories and experiences that help people feel seen and connected - the same values that BBBSA advances through hundreds of thousands of caring one-to-one mentoring relationships each year. Adult mentors, called Bigs, are paired with young people affectionately called Littles to empower, grow and connect as they explore new paths and imagine what's possible for the future.

As an Honorary Big, Mann will launch the back-to-school campaign across his platforms that spotlights the powerful bonds between Bigs and Littles and real mentoring matches while creating memorable experiences that positively impact their education and access. With more than 20,000 young people currently waiting for a mentor, the partnership aims to inspire more individuals to become Bigs.

"Dhar Mann has built one of the largest platforms in the world centered around hope and human connection," said Artis Stevens, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "We are proud to welcome him into our village as an Honorary Big and partner with him to amplify the incredible impact mentorship has on a young person's life."

In collaboration with Big Brothers Big Sisters and Macy's, Mann kicked off his Honorary Big duties by hosting a group of Littles for a surprise Macy's shopping experience in Los Angeles. Mann connected with the Littles, learning how their relationships with Bigs provided consistent mentorship, support, and new experiences that helped them build confidence, pursue their goals, and reach their dreams.

In his role as Honorary Big, Mann will continue to engage with Bigs and Littles in person and distribute content across his powerful platforms to highlight the rewards of mentorship and encourage people to volunteer.

The Value of Consistent Mentorship

The everyday impact of mentorship comes from people willing to be present in a young person's life. Mentoring does not require special skills, unique access or endless free time. Anyone can create life-changing impact through meaningful, consistent mentoring relationships.

"I've always believed that one person who truly sees you and believes in you can change the direction of your life, and that's the power of mentorship," said Dhar Mann. "Partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters as an Honorary Big feels like a natural extension of what we do at Dhar Mann Studios. I am excited to continue creating stories that inspire people to make a positive difference in the lives of others and encourage more people to become mentors and Bigs who support the next generation."

Follow the Journey

Follow Dhar Mann's journey as an Honorary Big, which begins HERE, with Mann's connection with a Little named Noah. Inspired by Noah's resilience, generosity and selflessness, Mann surprised him with an unforgettable gift, in addition to an unlimited shopping spree courtesy of Macy's.

Learn more about ways to get involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters at www.bbbs.org.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters serves more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bbbs.org.

About Dhar Mann

Dhar Mann is the founder of Dhar Mann Studios, an audience-first global entertainment company dedicated to uplifting the world by creating stories and experiences that help people feel seen and connected. Through Dhar Mann Studios, he has built a storytelling universe connecting more than 170 million followers globally and delivering nearly 300 million views each week across platforms. Widely recognized as one of the world's most influential storytellers, Mann has been honored by Forbes as a Top Creator and named to the TIME100 Creators list, which recognizes the digital voices shaping global culture. His content is rooted in universal human experiences and focuses on themes of empathy, resilience, and personal growth. Across cultures and generations, his stories resonate deeply, with three out of four viewers reporting that the content changes how they feel, think, and treat others after watching. Under Mann's leadership, Dhar Mann Studios operates from a 125,000-square-foot, three-stage production studio in Burbank, California. The company produces positive, uplifting original programming ranging from long-form narrative series to short-form content, as well as large-scale, custom partnerships with leading brands and organizations including Adobe, the NFL, Global Citizen, and Gap. DMS also produces original programming for distribution partners such as Samsung TV Plus, where Mann launched a FAST channel and the platform's first creator-led original content deal, as well as FOX Entertainment through a landmark global vertical video slate. Dhar has been nominated for Favorite Male Creator at the 2024 and 2025 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. He's also won various Telly Awards and Shorty Awards, most recently being honored for "Studio of the Year" at the 2025 Shorty Awards.

SOURCE Big Brothers Big Sisters of America