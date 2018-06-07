Dharma Home Suites Works with Airbnb to Become an Airbnb Professional Co-host and Launch its First Airbnb-Friendly Building

Dharma's responsibility in this new role is a lot more than being a regular Co-host, they will be providing their unique alternative hospitality customs, and will incorporate their professional management team into the Airbnb platform.

Being a Professional Co-host means they will fortify a gratifying and one-of-a-kind experience by onboarding their professional management team, and providing guests with 24/7 customer support. They will also incorporate their revenue managers to manage listing prices and therefore maximize host earnings. For Airbnb hosts, Dharma Home Suites can help by leveraging their status as a Professional Co-host within the Airbnb platform to increase hosts' listing traffic, bookings and financial results.

From ensuring guests are happy to upgrading the host experience; Dharma is working on making short term accommodations a long-term thing.

In addition, Dharma announces the launch of their first Airbnb-Friendly Building. The high-end accommodations in 1101 Grand will provide travelers with luxury and comfort while being in one of Hoboken's top neighborhoods. The building has been developed by and is owned by Pegasus Partners LLC. Dharma is working to provide a high level of hospitality to the guests of renters at 1101 Grand who would like to host their homes, and help pay for their rent, while they travel.

"The accommodations in this high-end building have been carefully selected to provide travelers with a truly upscale home-away-from-home experience. The space in our 1101 Grand apartments is invaluable. In New York space is a luxury, but in Dharma Home Suites 1101 Grand Hoboken you are able to get all the space you want while staying in state of the art apartments," says Dharma Home Suites CEO, Toivo Halvorsen.

With Airbnb's Friendly Buildings Program, developers and building owners/managers can allow home sharing within their desired constraints. Building owners looking for new tenants by offering Airbnb friendly policies and services will increasingly benefit from Dharma's new service.

Using their experience as professional hosts, and expanding their horizons with a new building, Dharma Home Suites is looking forward to improving and maintaining the trust between host and guest and provide luxury, comfortable, home-away-from-home experiences.

Dharma is excited to be part of an opportunity where: resident comply with home sharing regulations; building owners as well as residents share earnings from every reservations; and residents, Dharma staff and/or business partners follow building guidelines.

It all comes together to create a legal, safe, and profitable business venture.

About Dharma Home Suites

Dharma Home Suites provides fully furnished apartments and temporary housing solutions for anyone looking to relocate for a short period of time, be it for a week, a month, or even a whole year. Our corporate housing services make traveling and relocation easy, while also providing tailored accommodations to simplify transitioning into a new area.

