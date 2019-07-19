Dharma Platform Partners with Childfund International, Using Real-Time Data to Enhance Outreach to Vulnerable Populations

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dharma Platform, an impact-first, mobile data collection platform, announces its new partnership with ChildFund International to grow and improve the speed of outreach to vulnerable children through digital data collection. ChildFund International has been a leader in the fight for children's rights and well-being for over 80 years, aiding 19 million children and families in more than 25 countries around the world. With Dharma Platform's offline, real-time data collection, ChildFund International will be able to rapidly discover key insights to effectively shape the work they do to increase children's safety around the world.

"Dharma Platform's easily configurable interface has allowed us to co-create contextualized mobile monitoring and evaluation data collection tools with our implementing partners in real-time," said Mollie Woods of ChildFund International, "enhancing their ability to prepare and respond to some of the most vulnerable populations of children and families in their communities in effective ways."

ChildFund International promotes a world where every child can fulfill their potential and realize their rights, safe from violence, exploitation, and abuse, even in the most vulnerable communities. ChildFund International's founder, Dr. J. Calvitt Clarke, developed the person-to-person "child sponsorship" model that the organization still uses today. Since the organization's founding in 1944 as China's Children Fund, it has spread across the globe, first as the Christian Children's Fund, and now as ChildFund International; a worldwide force of donors, staff, and volunteers who help to educate and lift children out of poverty to become productive citizens of the world.

Reaching vulnerable populations of children around the world is a challenging task. Often, these populations are inundated by a variety of inescapable barriers in their environment, subjected to insufficient access to healthcare, education, transportation, and housing. With improved, reliable data collection instruments, organizations like ChildFund are able to collect more data, of higher quality, in a shorter amount of time, moving them one step closer to breaking down those barriers. Dharma Platform was built deliberately as a no-code, user-friendly mobile solution so users can rapidly design, implement, and scale their programming on any-device - IOS or Android - regardless of technical skill or connectivity.

Dharma Platform believes that good data not only transforms the work of impact-first organizations, but it can save lives. Thousands of hours of training and manual labor can be repurposed for more efficient use when data collection is augmented by data science and visualization software. As a company built by epidemiologists and data scientists, Dharma Platform's analytical and statistical toolkits elevate their data insights so that the application of diverse principles and skills, set against other world problems, make the unknown, known, and small data, big.

Dharma Platform is proud to be a partner of ChildFund International in its support and outreach to the most vulnerable children of the world. If you are interested in donating or sponsoring a child through ChildFund International, learn more here.

ABOUT DHARMA PLATFORM, INC.

Backed by TPG's Rise Fund, Dharma Platform end-to-end data management capabilities allow non-technical users to rapidly design and deploy scalable web and mobile applications to collect and analyze data—anywhere, anytime—and quickly make informed decisions based on real-time ground truth information; even with no connectivity. For more information, please see www.dharmaplatform.com.

