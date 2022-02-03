DHCD Awards Grants to Local Organizations to Provide Housing Counseling and Small Business Assistance

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) announced awards of nearly $14.4 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to 25 community-based organizations that will provide an array of housing services for residents and small business assistance for entrepreneurs.

"Our goal to create vibrant and sustainable neighborhoods is made possible by organizations willing to assist small businesses and offer guide to residents on affordable housing opportunities," said Interim DHCD Director Drew Hubbard. "The work that they will do with the resources being made available will help our neighborhoods continue their recovery from the impact of COVID-19."

In June 2021, DHCD issued a Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) for organizations committed to affordable housing and neighborhood revitalization. The programs highlighted included housing counseling services, small business assistance, and storefront façade improvements.

Housing counseling services and trainings are available to help renters understand and exercise their rights; also, prospective and current homeowners are provided resources to purchase or stay in their home. The following grantees will provide housing counseling services to residents:

AARP Legal Counsel for the Elderly

Central American Resource Center

Douglass Community Land Trust

Emory Beacon of Light, Inc.

Greater Washington Urban League, Inc.

Housing Counseling Services, Inc.

Latino Economic Development Center

Lydia's House, Inc.

Manna, Inc.

Marshall Heights Community Development Organization

Mi Casa, Inc.

Neighborhood Legal Services Program

United Planning Organization (UPO)

University Legal Services, Inc.

Access to resources such as micro-financing, business planning, legal and tax preparation assistance can help spur growth for small businesses. The following grantees will offer support to small businesses and entrepreneurs:

Anacostia Economic Development Corporation

ARCH Development Corporation

Congress Heights Training & Development Corporation

District Bridges

Emory Beacon of Light, Inc.

Friends of Rhode Island Avenue

Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

H Street Main Street, Inc.

Latino Economic Development Center

Life Asset

Marshall Heights Community Development Organization

SB Works

Washington Area Community Investment Fund

Richard Livingstone (DHCD) – (202) 442-6991; [email protected]

