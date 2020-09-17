DHCD Financing to Produce 26 Affordable Homeownership Units in Ward 7

Minnesota and 27th LLC, an entity owned and operated by Neighborhood Development Corporation (NDC), has received $6.4 million in HPTF financing for the construction of Park 27, a new 26 unit condominium duplex located at Minnesota Avenue and 27th Street SE. In February 2019, NDC was awarded the property after a competitive bidding process that began in May 2016.

The project will feature two one-bedroom/one bath units; the remaining units will be comprised of three-bedroom units with either two or two and a half bathrooms. Twelve units will be available for households with annual income between $44,100 and $63,000 (50% AMI); six units for households earning between $52,900 and $72,600 (60% AMI); and eight units for households between $70,550 and $100,800 (80% AMI). Three units will be permanently affordable throughout the property's existence.

Estimated completion date for this project will be Spring 2022.

CONTACT:

Richard Livingstone (DHCD) – (202) 442-6991; [email protected]

SOURCE DC Department of Housing and Community Development

Related Links

http://www.dhcd.dc.gov

