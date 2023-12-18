DHCD Releases Draft Digital Opportunity Plan for Public Comment

18 Dec, 2023

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) has released the Commonwealth Digital Opportunity Plan for public comment. The public comment window will close on Dec. 29, 2023.

The Commonwealth Digital Opportunity Plan outlines the necessary components to effectively implement digital equity funding, including details about the application process, scoring criteria and federal requirements for those who receive digital equity funds. The plan was created in accordance with State Digital Equity Program's Notice of Funding Opportunity and Supplemental Guidance. Once public comments have been received and reviewed, the final plan will be submitted to the National Telecommunications and Information Association (NTIA), including the Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce.

For more information about the Commonwealth Digital Opportunity Plan, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/digital-opportunity. To submit a public comment on the Commonwealth Digital Opportunity Plan, email [email protected].

