DHCD to Receive $189,000 to Expand Participation in the Affordable Connectivity Program

~ Grant to drive awareness of broadband affordability program for eligible households ~

RICHMOND, Va., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) today announced that it will receive $189,000 from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in an outreach grant to drive awareness and increase enrollment in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

"Access to broadband impacts every facet of our daily lives, from education to business to health care," said Bryan Horn, Director of DHCD "The Affordable Connectivity Program is a benefit program that ensures households can afford the broadband they need each day, and this effort is pivotal to closing the digital divide and ensuring all Virginians have access to affordable broadband."

ACP provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.

"Keeping the public informed about efforts to expand broadband service is paramount to the success of the Commonwealth," said Tamarah Holmes, Director of DHCD's Office of Broadband. "This grant will assist in promoting awareness and enrollment in ACP by targeting outreach efforts to eligible Virginians across the Commonwealth."

To learn more about ACP, visit fcc.gov/acp.

