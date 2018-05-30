d.health Summit Convenes Leadership Across Technology, Healthcare and Policy to Revolutionize Successful Aging

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing aging population has given way to the $7.6 trillion 'Longevity Economy', spurring partnerships across several industries. To foster such collaboration, the d.health Summit will convene thought leaders across healthcare, finance, technology and policy on Wednesday, June 6 at the State Room in Boston, MA.

Now in its fourth year, the d.health Summit will be held in Boston, the birthplace of the American Revolution and ranked among the nation's best cities for successful aging. Boston made one of the earliest commitments to become an age-friendly city in an age-friendly state and blazes this trail under the leadership of d.health speaker Alice Bonner, Massachusetts' Secretary of Elder Affairs.

Keynote speakers Dr. Christine Cassel, Presidential Chair and Visiting Professor at the University of California San Francisco, will share her insights on the power of the aging demographic and Dr. Troyen Brennan, Executive VP & Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health will discuss retail management of population health.

"Policymakers, and to some degree economists, see a huge burden" in the aging of the Baby Boomers, says Dr. Cassel. "In fact, they ought to be seeing a huge opportunity. It's not a niche market. More collaboration among disciplines is really important, and d.health has been at the forefront of thinking about it in this way," says Dr. Cassel.

d.health speakers include top leaders from AARP, Alliance for Connected Care, American Well, Call9, Cityblock, Flare Capital Partners, Institute for Healthcare Improvement, Johns Hopkins, Longevity Venture Advisors, MIT AgeLab, National Association of Area Agencies on Aging, Partners HealthCare, Wall Street Journal, and WelbeHealth. A full list of sessions and topics is outlined in the d.health agenda.

"It's really a constellation of the top thought leaders around," says Dr. Joseph Kvedar, d.health Advisory Board member and VP of Connected Health at Partners Healthcare in Boston, "It's so eclectic in a really positive way, and inevitably when you bring people like that together, new concepts and ideas fall out that wouldn't have if you hadn't brought them together."

As a lead up to the 2018 d.health Summit, participants are invited to attend a pre-Summit event, Aging & Technology: An Intimate Conversation with Thought Leaders at Boston's Seaport Hotel from 3:00pm to 5:30pm on Tuesday, June 5. Hosted by Dr. Kvedar, and the Personal Connected Health Alliance, the event will focus on the latest insights, innovations and initiatives in healthy aging.

For the second consecutive year, the Summit will be co-hosted by West Health, a nationally recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to enabling seniors to successfully age in place. West Health will host a closed pre-summit session on June 5 and deliver an interactive briefing at the d.health Summit to share learnings from the session with thought leaders in the broader d.health community.

Visiting Nurse Association Health Group (VNA Health Group) will make a breaking news announcement at the Summit, unveiling a new partnership for the first time to the d.health audience and attending press. Scheduled for mid-day, the briefing will outline a pilot program that leverages technology to better serve home health care operators and meet the needs of the aging.

The 2018 d.health Expo will showcase innovative products and technologies from across the nation. Exhibitors include OrCam, a pioneer in the field of artificial vision, Unaliwear, whose Kanega watch leverages artificial intelligence to offer predictive, pre-emptive support, and Rendever, a virtual reality platform specifically designed for the 65+ population.

The d.health Summit 2018, organized by the University of Rochester, will take place on Wednesday, June 6, 8am – 6pm at the State Room, (60 State Street, 33rd Floor, Boston, MA 02109). Visit the d.health Summit website for more information and follow on Twitter @dhealth2018 or #dhealth2018.

Bringing together world-class healthcare leaders, entrepreneurs, technology pioneers, policymakers, financiers and forward thinkers, the fourth annual d. the health Summit will focus on high engagement and networking as attendees learn, share and evaluate transformative approaches and create new partnerships to revolutionize successful aging. Visit the d.health Summit website for more information and follow on Twitter @dhealth2018 or #dhealth2018.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, American Well, John A. Hartford Foundation, Pfizer, Simon Business School, and VNA Health Group.

