LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DHgate , the global leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace, is excited to connect directly with US retailers, partners, suppliers and customers at this year's ASD Market Week at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth #SL42277 in the South Hall.

The five-day ASD Market Week is the most comprehensive B2B wholesale trade show in the US, running from March 10th to March 13th, 2024, and attracts over 30,000 visitors and participants.

DHgate Democratizes Global E-Commerce For MSMEs, Empowers Female Entrepreneurs at ASD Market Week 2024

DHgate stands out as a leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace at ASD Market Week 2024 and showcases its commitment to making global trade accessible to all through cutting-edge e-commerce solutions, its robust product supply chain, and 20 years of experience in the B2B cross-border e-commerce industry.

The company's ASD theme, "Trailblazing Commerce, Empowering Success", highlights the company's role as a pioneer in e-commerce and emphasizes DHgate's steadfast dedication to elevating micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) into global contenders.

At the DHgate booth, visitors can also learn more about the company's newly launched B2B cross-border e-commerce platform, DHmogo, which specifically helps US- and Europe-based buyers to reduce product procurement costs. ASD visitors can enjoy a limited-time-only offer of $100 off DHgate orders simply by registering and verifying their DHgate accounts at the booth.

DHgate representatives as well as DHGATE Group Co-CEO Chun Li will be present at ASD to showcase the platform's myriad of products and answer questions about how participants can access the company's 33 million products, 2.6 million suppliers, world-class logistics support and integrated cross-border payment system — whether they are seasoned e-commerce sellers or just getting started on a social media storefront.

"ASD Market Week is a regular fixture on the DHgate agenda as it is a fantastic opportunity to connect with MSMEs and hear about their journeys and challenges, as well as for DHgate to share about our innovative e-commerce solutions, including how to effectively integrate emerging technologies like AI and social commerce to enhance the online shopping experience and increase profitability," said Chun.

"DHgate's presence at ASD underscores the company's commitment to empowering MSMEs in the US, whether to improve their business by using the DHgate platform and services or connecting them to a robust product supply chain."

ASD Market Week visitors can also learn more about The Inner Mountain Foundation , an initiative started by DHGATE Group Founder, Chairperson and CEO Diane Wang to foster a community of like-minded women who can lead, nurture, and inspire those around them — starting with themselves — by providing access to various entrepreneurial resources, mentorship, training, information, support, recognition, and even funding for women-owned businesses.

The Inner Mountain Foundation reflects DHgate's commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, which will be on display at this year's ASD Market Week and allows participants to gain a deeper understanding of the company's core mission and values.

"ASD Market Week is one of the most important events of the year for DHgate as it is an opportunity to meet face to face with our US-based customers, gain insights about their e-commerce journeys and pain points, and share how our company is the best possible B2B e-commerce partner," said DHGATE Group Founder, Chairperson and CEO Diane Wang.

"This year, we are also excited to introduce them to The Inner Mountain Foundation's US chapter, an initiative that is part of DHGATE Group's international push to empower female entrepreneurs."

Visitors can hop on DHgate's party bus on Monday, March 11th, for a 12pm day tour or 6pm evening tour around ASD Market Week in Las Vegas. During the party bus ride, guests can network with like-minded female entrepreneurs and learn more about The Inner Mountain Foundation, its US-based initiatives and activities, and the wide range of resources available to members directly from Natasha Walastra of the Foundation's podcast The Climb , who will also share numerous stories of women's empowerment, self-discovery and personal growth journeys.

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, boasting over 34 million live listings annually. Through their global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, DHgate reaches millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2022, DHgate served more than 59.6 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions, connecting them to over 2.54 million sellers in China and other countries.

For more information, please visit DHgate.com and follow @DHgate.com .

About The Inner Mountain Foundation

The Inner Mountain Foundation promotes the empowerment of women through education, community, and outreach. We are led by our Founder and Chairperson Diane Wang, who first articulated the principles of Inner Mountain Thinking in her 2024 book, The Inner Mountain. As a global foundation and women's empowerment community, we invest in impact-making educational resources that we seek to make as broadly accessible as possible. Our goal is to focus the work of the Inner Mountain on the soft skills training that we believe helps equip women to be their greatest, most empowered selves across their most wholly integrated life (connecting the self with work, family, community, and legacy).

For more information, please visit innermountain.org

