Offering a blueprint for finding one's inner strength to accomplish ambitious goals, The Inner Mountain is a motivational book for all female entrepreneurs. It will be published by Forbes Books this October, and is available for presale now.

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diane Wang — Founder, Chairperson, and CEO of DHGATE Group , one of China's leading cross-border B2B e-commerce marketplaces — has announced the presale of her new book titled The Inner Mountain , published by Forbes Books. The Inner Mountain is a motivational book that inspires women to find their inner strength and empowers them to be the best version of themselves.

DHgate Founder and CEO Diane Wang Starts Presale for Female Empowerment Book ‘The Inner Mountain’

"I'm excited to announce that The Inner Mountain, my new book created in collaboration with Forbes, is now available for pre-order and is expected to be officially published in October," Diane said.

"This book encapsulates my past experiences and reflections, and details how I found and conquered my personal inner mountain. Writing this book was also my attempt to break my own inner limitations around standing up and speaking out," she shared. "I hope that by sharing the experiences that deeply inspire, enlighten, and move me deeply, I can also encourage others to take action."

The Inner Mountain is a heartfelt invitation to those who feel there is more to their journey, and a steadfast companion as they pursue deeper fulfillment, chase their dreams and discover answers within themselves. Within this book, Diane shares her experiences spanning three decades in the corporate and entrepreneurial world, while providing inspiration and actionable steps that anyone can take to resist outside pressure and find their inner mountain of strength, connection and contemplation in a loud and chaotic world.

Exemplifying how women can overcome societal conditioning to finally stand up, speak out and make a difference in the world, the book builds on many of the key teachings of The Inner Mountain Foundation , a global female empowerment community that Diane founded in October 2023. An international community of like-minded women dedicated to nurturing and inspiring each other to grow and achieve their full potential, the Foundation provides important resources that benefit female entrepreneurs, including educational content, in-person training, and even funding for women-owned businesses. The Foundation also produces the flagship podcast, The Climb , in which Diane and her co-host Natasha Walstra explore Diane's Inner Mountain philosophy through the personal stories of women around the world who navigated tough emotional and professional challenges.

"I wrote The Inner Mountain as the book I wish I had for reference when I first started my entrepreneurial journey. It contains all the advice and insights I use when mentoring other women in business, including my concept of an 'Inner Mountain' as a metaphor for ambition and the discovery of deep personal strength," Diane said. "Through the process of writing this book, I became even more certain that the Inner Mountain community is my next passion and focus."

Some key themes touched upon in the book include reframing the narrow definition of success, acting courageously with less fear of failure, learning to love oneself and care for others, and overcoming the glass ceiling. It also touches on how modern digital technology such as e-commerce can empower women, especially in less developed regions, by creating entrepreneurial opportunities that are open to anyone with an internet connection.

The story told in The Inner Mountain also highlights Diane's career progress with Microsoft and Cisco in the 1990s, a period that saw the rise of internet technology across the world. In 1999, she co-founded Joyo, China's first B2C e-commerce platform, which was ultimately acquired and rebranded as Amazon China in 2004. Diane then launched DHgate in 2004 as China's first cross-border B2B e-commerce marketplace. Under her leadership, DHGATE Group has since grown to service over 77 million buyers and 2.6 million sellers across 225 countries and regions worldwide via more than 100 logistics service providers.

Diane now dedicates a large proportion of her efforts to collaborating with international organizations that champion women's empowerment, especially in regards to digital inclusion and business leadership at startups and MSMEs. In addition to her work at DHGATE Group and The Inner Mountain Foundation, Diane is the founder of the international women's entrepreneurship community APEC Women Connect (AWC), Chair of the APEC Women Leadership Summit, Chair of 50 Cross-border E-Commerce Leaders in China, a member of the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC), a member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General's Business Advisory Group, and a Chinese National Chapter member of the BRICS Women's Business Alliance.

"My book includes my personal experiences as a way of illustrating specific points I bring up, but the main focus is to provide knowledgeable and actionable advice for readers that I strongly believe will benefit their personal and professional lives," Diane said. "At its core, my story shows how I was able to find and ascend my own inner mountain, and guides readers to discover and harness their own inner strengths."

The Inner Mountain is scheduled for publication by Forbes Books in October 2024. Anyone interested in reading a highly inspirational business success story of new industries being forged combined with expert motivational insights from one of the world's most successful female founders can secure a copy of The Inner Mountain ahead of the official release by pre-ordering on Amazon at the following link: https://www.amazon.com/Inner-Mountain-Discover-Strength-Potential/dp/B0D3L56NHZ

About The Inner Mountain Foundation

The Inner Mountain Foundation promotes the empowerment of women through education, community, and outreach. We are led by our Founder and Chairperson Diane Wang, who first articulated the principles of Inner Mountain Thinking in her 2024 book, The Inner Mountain. As a global foundation and women's empowerment community, we invest in impact-making educational resources that we seek to make as broadly accessible as possible. Our goal is to focus the work of the Inner Mountain on the soft skills training that we believe helps equip women to be their greatest, most empowered selves across their most wholly integrated life (connecting the self with work, family, community, and legacy).

For more information, please visit innermountain.org

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, boasting over 34 million live listings annually. Through their global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, DHgate reaches millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2023, DHgate served more than 77 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions, connecting them to over 2.6 million sellers in China and other countries.

For more information, please visit DHgate.com and follow @DHgate.com .

SOURCE DHGATE Group