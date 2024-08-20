The newly launched Inner Mountain Foundation, also founded by Diane Wang, was awarded a BRONZE STEVIE® for its nurturing work as a non-profit organization.

BEIJING, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder, Chairperson and CEO of DHGATE Group Diane Wang has been named a "Woman of the Year" GOLD STEVIE® WINNER in the Global Advocate for Digital Inclusion and Female Empowerment category of The Stevie® Awards' 21st Annual International Business Awards®, in recognition of her ongoing efforts to help women around the world achieve entrepreneurial success and live up to their fullest potential.

DHGATE Group Founder Diane Wang Wins GOLD STEVIE® Woman of the Year Award for Female Empowerment

This marks the first time that Diane has bagged a GOLD STEVIE® and the third consecutive year that Diane has been honored by The Stevie® Awards for her career achievements. In previous years, she won three SILVER STEVIE® awards as the "Best Female Entrepreneur in Asia, Australia or New Zealand", the "Best Female Entrepreneur in Business Services", as well as for "Women Helping Women – Business".

The Inner Mountain Foundation , an international nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting individual growth and social transformation that Diane founded just last year, was also named a BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER in the "Non-Profit or Government Organizations" category – an impressive feat for a very young organization.

The Inner Mountain Foundation is an international community dedicated to encouraging women to explore within themselves while inspiring, nurturing, and growing together. The Foundation advocates for focusing on individuals and encouraging them to break through their limiting beliefs, fostering continuous personal growth. Built upon three unique pillars of "Looking Within", "Community" and "International", Inner Mountain is committed to inner exploration, community building, and international outreach to find a sustainable path forward for our fragile yet beautiful world.

Through The Inner Mountain Foundation, Diane encourages women to band together for mutual upliftment, both in their local communities and across international borders. The Foundation helps to provide an environment centered around the concept of "holding space", which supports members in exploring self-discovery by sharing their experiences and challenges in a safe and collaborative space. By helping women face personal struggles and fostering collective strength and recovery, the Foundation aims to enhance their journey toward personal growth and empowerment.

This year, Diane has authored a book titled The Inner Mountain , which is now on presale and will be published by Forbes Books on October 15, 2024. The book details Diane's 'inner mountain' philosophy from which The Inner Mountain Foundation takes its name, emphasizing how she learned to stop fighting external obstacles and instead turned inward, connecting with her inner wisdom to take bold, passion-driven actions guided by her heart. Preorder is now available on various platforms. Secure your copy here , join the community , and stay updated.

Widely recognized as the highest recognized awards for business professionals, the 2024 Stevie® Awards was judged by more than 300 executives participating on 11 Stevie® juries. More than 3,600 nominations from 62 different countries and territories were evaluated based on written responses and supporting work portfolios.

"It is a true honor to win a GOLD STEVIE® and be named a Woman of the Year by The Stevie® Awards," Diane said. "By looking within, I believe that we can all find the strength to overcome our limitations and achieve great things. I hope that my journey can inspire women around the world to achieve great success as well."

Since founding DHgate in 2004, Diane has risen to become a widely recognized figure in digital entrepreneurship and the e-commerce industry. DHGATE Group is now one of the largest cross-border B2B e-commerce platforms in the world, connecting over 77 million buyers and 2.6 million sellers from 225 nations via more than 100 logistics service providers. Diane steadfastly maintains the company's key focus of accelerating digital inclusion and transformation for female entrepreneurs and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by advocating for global fair trade, diversity and creativity.

Diane's support for women's empowerment spans across all her professional pursuits. In addition to founding The Inner Mountain Foundation, she is also founder of the APEC Women Connect (AWC), an international digital entrepreneurship women's community that has trained more than 100,000 women MSMEs and entrepreneurs since 2016. APEC Women Connect initiative aims to empower women through digital solutions, helping them, particularly young women, achieve their entrepreneurial dreams through inspirational sharing, practical learning, and effective recognition and motivation. AWC co-hosts the annual APEC Women Connect "Her Power" Entrepreneurship Competition, a flagship program recommended by B20 to G20, in collaboration with DHGATE Group and the Inner Mountain Foundation. This competition attracts thousands of participants each year, providing them with opportunities to enhance their skills in social commerce.

Diane also dedicates much of her time to collaborating with other international organizations to champion the empowerment and digital inclusion of women. In addition to the endeavors listed above, Diane is Chair of the APEC Women Leadership Summit, a member of the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC), a member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General's Business Advisory Group, Co-Chair of the B20 Indonesia Women in Business Action Council, Chair of 50 Cross-border E-Commerce Leaders in China, and a Chinese National Chapter member of the BRICS Women's Business Alliance.

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, boasting over 34 million live listings annually. Through their global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, DHgate reaches millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2023, DHgate served more than 77 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions, connecting them to over 2.6 million sellers in China and other countries.

For more information, please visit DHgate.com and follow @DHgate.com .

About APEC Women Connect

Founded in 2016, APEC Women Connect is an APEC-endorsed program initiated by Ms. Diane Wang, the China Representative on the APEC Business Advisory Council, Chair of the APEC Women Leadership Forum, Co-Chair of WiBAC of B20 Indonesia, and Founder, Chairperson and CEO of DHgate.com. APEC Women Connect aims to empower women, especially young women, to realize entrepreneurship via digital solutions through inspirational sharing, practical learning, effective recognition, and awards. APEC Women Connect has been included in the annual recommendation to the APEC Economic Leaders for three consecutive years. It has also been included in the annual recommendation to G20 Leaders by B20 for two consecutive years.

About The Inner Mountain Foundation

The Inner Mountain Foundation promotes the empowerment of women through education, community, and outreach. We are led by our Founder and Chairperson Diane Wang, who first articulated the principles of Inner Mountain Thinking in her 2024 book, The Inner Mountain. As a global foundation and women's empowerment community, we invest in impact-making educational resources that we seek to make as broadly accessible as possible. Our goal is to focus the work of the Inner Mountain on the soft skills training that we believe helps equip women to be their greatest, most empowered selves across their most wholly integrated life (connecting the self with work, family, community, and legacy).

For more information, please visit innermountain.org .

