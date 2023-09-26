DHGATE Group Wins Asian Technology Excellence Awards 2023 for Navigating Innovation for E-commerce by Asian Business Review

BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DHGATE Group has been recognized as China Technology Excellence Award for E-Commerce at the Asian Technology Excellence Awards. The prestigious awards programme is in its third year and held its first-ever physical awards ceremony in Bangkok on September 18th.

Asian Business Review seeks to celebrate companies that are successfully riding the digital disruption wave with the Asian Technology Excellence Awards. The awards programme aims to recognise exceptional technological projects and innovations, from technology companies that pioneered ground-breaking IT products and solutions to innovative technology initiatives that made an impact on businesses.

The Nebula Plan, launched in March 2023, won DHGATE Group the prestigious Asian Technology Excellence Awards 2023. With this initiative, DHGATE Group aims to connect 1,000 high-quality merchants with 1 million global content creators to generate $10 billion in sales over the next three years. With the Nebula Plan, DHGATE Group is now creating an entirely new cross-border e-commerce solution for sellers and buyers by combining its robust global supply chain with social commerce, cross-border e-commerce, and local offline experiences. It offers comprehensive assistance in areas such as visitor traffic, cross-border marketing, logistics, payment processing, and account receivable collection. It's a well-rounded strategy that empowers both sellers and influencers, fostering mutually beneficial partnerships.

"The initiative is reshaping cross-border e-commerce, acknowledging the significance of influencers, and embracing the decentralisation of online shopping," said the Asian Business Review in an article celebrating DHGATE's achievements.

"DHGATE Group's Nebula Plan is not just an award-winning initiative; it's a pragmatic approach to navigating the evolving e-commerce landscape. By forging partnerships and recognising the pivotal role of influencers, DHGATE Group is redefining the rules of the game," added the Review.

"We are very proud of this honor, which is a testament to the company's dedication to technological innovation in the ever-evolving e-commerce sector and enabling more individuals to participate in global trade," said Diane Wang, the Founder, Chairperson, and CEO of DHGATE Group.

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China. Through our global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, we reach millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2022, DHgate served more than 59.6 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions by connecting them to over 2.54 million sellers in China and other countries, with over 34 million live listings on the platform annually. For more information, please visit dhgate.com and follow @DHgate.com

