DHGE Partners With Regus to Give Students Access to 3,300 Free Workspaces

DHGE and Regus value the impact of education on developing the workforce, the economy, and society as a whole. Together, they will venture to improve accessibility, increase flexibility, and provide students with the best learning experience to advance their careers.

"We are always looking to improve our student experience," says Andrew Malley, CEO of DHGE. "By working with Regus, we can provide students with a community environment while maintaining the flexible nature of their digital learning experience."

DHGE offers innovative educational programs in collaboration with world-leading academic institutions including Duke CE and Arizona State University, among others. With over 900 Regus locations in the United States, Regus is uniquely positioned to help students work as a community. International students pursuing an online program with DHGE can also find spaces in one of the 3,300 Regus locations across 110 countries. As working professionals balancing multiple priorities, access to these workspaces will enable them to concentrate and congregate with other online learners.

"Our students are healthcare professionals who live and work in various communities around the world," says Malley. "We work with the best in class, be that our academic or corporate partners, and in the case of professional working spaces, Regus are just that. We also hope this partnership benefits those Regus members who work in healthcare and want to access market-leading training and education."

"Education is critical to workforce development," says Wayne Berger, CEO, IWG Canada and Latin America (which owns Regus). "We are excited to partner with DHGE to offer students a professional working environment to enhance their learning experience. This partnership leverages both the global network of Regus and the global reach of DHGE. Together, we are building communities of workers and learners across the world, who are the pillars of innovation in any industry, and in particular healthcare."

First established in 1989, Regus is one of the original pioneers of flexible workspaces, helping businesses choose a way of working that's best for their people. As an operating brand of IWG, the holding group includes other brands in the IWG portfolio such as Spaces, HQ, No18 and Signature by Regus.



Now spanning the world with over 3,300 locations in more than 110 countries, Regus' global network of bright, inspiring workspaces allows modern businesses to work where, when and how they want, in a more agile way. Regus provides businesses with the flexibility to grow without risk or commitment and attracts a diverse network of 2.5 million people, from entrepreneurs and SMEs to multi-national blue-chip companies.

Dignity Health Global Education (DHGE) is the leading healthcare workforce development company. Committed to providing exceptional educational opportunities and a student-centric experience, DHGE develops online programs with industry, for the industry by partnering with top-ranked academic institutions and thought-leading professionals. Scholarships and bursaries will also be made available through this partnership to healthcare clients of Regus. For more information, please contact study@dhge.org or visit dhge.org .

