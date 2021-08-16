DHI Group, Inc. Announces Investor Conference Schedule for August 2021

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) today announced that it will be participating in the following investor conferences in August 2021:

Sidoti August Microcap Conference

Fireside chat on Thursday, August 19 th at 12:15 pm ET

at Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors

12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Conference

Formal presentation is scheduled to be available at 7:00 am CT on Wednesday , August 25 th

, August 25 Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors

DHI management will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at these conferences. Meetings can be scheduled through the firm hosting each event or through MKR Investor Relations, DHI's investor relations firm, at [email protected].

To access a live webcast or replay of the presentation at either event, visit the investor relations section of the DHI Group website at https://dhigroupinc.com/investors.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI's two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technologists based on the skills requested. The Company's patent-pending algorithms manage over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow technology professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

Investor Contact

MKR Investor Relations Inc.

Todd Kehrli

310-625-4462

[email protected]

Media Contact

Rachel Ceccarelli

VP Engagement

212-448-8288

[email protected]

