DHI Group, Inc. Rejoins the Russell 2000® Index

NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) today announced that it has been added to the Russell 2000® Index, effective before market open on July 1, 2019.

Art Zeile, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented "We are excited to rejoin the Russell 2000 Index, reflecting the significant progress we have made over the past year that includes a return to revenue growth, strong profitability and an increased pace of innovation. We welcome the increased visibility and investment community exposure our inclusion in the Russell 2000 will bring as we continue to successfully execute on our strategic growth plan."

Russell US Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as the basis for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell US Indexes. Russell US Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell US Indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website .

Investor Contact

MKR Investor Relations Inc.

Todd Kehrli

310-625-4462

ir@dhigroupinc.com

Media Contact

Rachel Ceccarelli

Director of Corporate Communications

212-448-8288

media@dhigroupinc.com

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is a leading provider of data, insights and employment connections through our specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities. Our mission is to empower tech professionals and organizations to compete and win through expert insights and relevant employment connections. Employers and recruiters use our websites and services to source, hire and connect with the most qualified and highly-skilled tech professionals, while professionals use our websites and services to find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and tailored career-related data. For over 25 years, we have built our Company on providing employers and professionals with career connections, news, tools and information. Today, we serve multiple markets located throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Find out more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

SOURCE DHI Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.dhigroupinc.com

