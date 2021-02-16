DHI Group, Inc. to Participate in Winter Wonderland - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side Conference

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) today announced that it will be participating in the Winter Wonderland – Best Ideas from the Buy-Side Investor Conference.

Art Zeile, Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Bostick, Chief Financial Officer, will host a formal presentation at the MicroCap Rodeo's Winter Wonderland Conference on Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 at 2:00 pm PT, and hold one-on-one meetings on February 19th.

The Winter Wonderland "Best Ideas from the Buy-Side" conference will be held February 16th - 19th, 2021 with 25-minute virtual presentations on the 16th and 17th, and one-on-ones for qualified institutional investors on the 18th and 19th.

The conference is 100% curated by leading micro-cap buy-side fund managers. Please visit the event website at https://microcaprodeo.com to register for the conference and schedule a one-on-one meeting with DHI Group, Inc.

A webcast of the formal presentation will be available on the DHI Group investor relations website at https://dhigroupinc.com/investors/.

Investor Contact

MKR Investor Relations Inc.

Todd Kehrli

310-625-4462

[email protected]

Media Contact

Rachel Ceccarelli

VP of Engagement

212-448-8288

[email protected]

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of software products, online tools and services to deliver career marketplaces to candidates and employers globally. DHI's three brands — Dice, ClearanceJobs and eFinancialCareers— enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology, those with active government security clearances and in financial services. Professionals find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and personalized data to best manage their whole technologist life. For 30 years, we have leveraged the latest technology to foster career connections in multiple markets including North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Find out more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

SOURCE DHI Group, Inc.

