In the news release, "DHI Group, Inc. to Present at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference" issued on 12-Mar-2019 by DHI Group, Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the Company that the conference organizers updated the date and time of management's presentation. The Company is now scheduled to present on Monday, March 18 at 11:30AM PT and host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the day. The full corrected release is as follows:

DHI Group, Inc. to Present at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference

NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) today announced that Art Zeile, Chief Executive Officer, and Luc Grégoire, Chief Financial Officer, have been invited to participate in the 31st Annual ROTH Conference being held in Orange County, CA at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel, on March 18-19, 2019.

The conference will feature presentations from public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors. Last year, the ROTH Conference hosted close to 550 participating companies and more than 4,700 attendees, including institutional investors, analysts, family offices and high net worth investors.

Mr. Zeile and Mr. Grégoire are scheduled to present on Monday, March 18 at 11:30AM PT and host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with DHI, please contact your ROTH representative or email the ROTH one-on-one desk at: oneononerequests@roth.com. Additionally, you may contact the Company directly at: ir@dhigroupinc.com.

A webcast of the Company's presentation will be available in the investor section of the Company's website at www.dhigroupinc.com.

Investor Contact

MKR Investor Relations Inc.

Todd Kehrli

310-625-4462

ir@dhigroupinc.com

Media Contact

Rachel Ceccarelli

Director of Corporate Communications

212-448-8288

media@dhigroupinc.com

About ROTH Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately held and employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is a leading provider of data, insights and employment connections through our specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities. Our mission is to empower tech professionals and organizations to compete and win through expert insights and relevant employment connections. Employers and recruiters use our websites and services to source, hire and connect with the most qualified and highly-skilled tech professionals, while professionals use our websites and services to find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and tailored career-related data. For over 25 years, we have built our Company on providing employers and professionals with career connections, news, tools and information. Today, we serve multiple markets located throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

