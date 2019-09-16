DHI Group, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference on September 25, 2019

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) today announced that Luc Grégoire, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference taking place September 25, 2019 at the Grand Hyatt NYC hotel in New York, NY.

Mr. Grégoire is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10:55 a.m. ET, with one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors held throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.dhigroupinc.com.

To schedule a meeting with DHI, please contact your Sidoti representative, or MKR Investor Relations, DHI's investor relations firm, at ir@dhigroupinc.com.

Investor Contact

MKR Investor Relations Inc.

Todd Kehrli

212-448-4181

ir@dhigroupinc.com

Media Contact

Rachel Ceccarelli

Director of Corporate Communications

212-448-8288

media@dhigroupinc.com

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is a leading provider of data, insights and employment connections through our specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities. Our mission is to empower technology professionals and organizations that hire them to compete and win through expert insights and relevant employment connections. Employers and recruiters use our websites and services to source, hire and connect with the most qualified and highly-skilled technology professionals, while professionals use our websites and services to find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and tailored career-related data. For over 25 years, we have built our Company on providing employers and professionals with career connections, news, tools and information. Today, we serve multiple markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Find out more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

