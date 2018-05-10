DHI Group, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) today announced that the Company will be presenting at two upcoming investor conferences.

Luc Grégoire, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2018 Needham Emerging Technology Conference on May 15, 2018 in New York City. The presentation will begin at 9:20AM Eastern Time.

On Wednesday, May 23, 2018, Mr. Grégoire will present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference held in California. The presentation will begin at 1:00PM Pacific Time.

The presentations will be webcast live on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.dhigroupinc.com.

In addition, Company management will be hosting meetings with investors, which will not be webcast.

Investor & Media Contact

Rachel Ceccarelli

Director of Corporate Communications

212-448-8288

media@dhigroupinc.com

