DHI Group, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) today announced that it has been invited to present at the following investor conferences in June 2019:

LD Micro Invitational Conference

Tuesday, June 4 th at 2:40 p.m. PT

at Luxe Sunset Bel-Air Hotel, Los Angeles, CA

East Coast IDEAS Conference

Wednesday, June 12 th at 1:00 p.m. ET

at Westin Boston Waterfront, Boston, MA

Luc Grégoire, Chief Financial Officer of DHI Group, will present at the conferences and hold one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors at these conferences. The presentations will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.dhigroupinc.com.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Grégoire, please contact the firm hosting each conference or MKR Investor Relations, DHI's investor relations firm, at ir@dhigroupinc.com.

Investor Contact

MKR Investor Relations Inc.

Todd Kehrli

310-625-4462

ir@dhigroupinc.com

Media Contact

Rachel Ceccarelli

Director of Corporate Communications

212-448-8288

media@dhigroupinc.com

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc. is a leading provider of data, insights and employment connections through our specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities. Our mission is to empower tech professionals and organizations to compete and win through expert insights and relevant employment connections. Employers and recruiters use our websites and services to source, hire and connect with the most qualified and highly-skilled tech professionals, while professionals use our websites and services to find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and tailored career-related data. For over 25 years, we have built our Company on providing employers and professionals with career connections, news, tools and information. Today, we serve multiple markets located throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

