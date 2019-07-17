DHI Group, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 1, 2019

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) ("DHI" or the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Thursday, August 1, 2019, after the close of the market. Art Zeile, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Luc Grégoire, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00pm Eastern time to discuss the results.

A press release with these results will be issued after the close of the market and prior to the call that afternoon and will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.dhigroupinc.com .

Conference Call Information

To access the live call, dial (877) 790-5362 (US and Canada) or (647) 689-5635 (international) and enter the conference ID 8686066 or ask to be placed into the DHI Group call. A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at www.dhigroupinc.com, You can pre-register for the webcast by clicking here https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2017302/B1C3592CEC4D80D710D406CBF0839839

Investor Contact

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

212-448-4181

ir@dhigroupinc.com

Media Contact

Rachel Ceccarelli

Director of Corporate Communications

212-448-8288

media@dhigroupinc.com

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is a leading provider of data, insights and employment connections through our specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities. Our mission is to empower technology professionals and organizations that hire them to compete and win through expert insights and relevant employment connections. Employers and recruiters use our websites and services to source, hire and connect with the most qualified and highly-skilled technology professionals, while professionals use our websites and services to find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and tailored career-related data. For over 25 years, we have built our Company on providing employers and professionals with career connections, news, tools and information. Today, we serve multiple markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Find out more at www.dhigroupinc.com .

