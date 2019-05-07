DHI Group, Inc. Urbandale Supports Local Heroes with Rally Point for Carry the Load Event

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) will partner and participate in Carry the Load, a non-profit dedicated to providing meaningful ways to honor and celebrate the service of our nation's military, veterans, first responders, and their families, by hosting a rally at its Urbandale, Iowa office on Tuesday, May 21.

The rally will include speeches from local first-responder heroes, Carry the Load organizers, and DHI CEO Art Zeile, a veteran himself.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for us to give back to the community and pay tribute to our national heroes - those who put their lives on the line," said Ryan Epstein, sales director overseeing veteran initiatives at DHI Group, Inc. "Dice and ClearanceJobs help employers better understand military duties and how they translate in the job market, so there are fewer obstacles to hiring these dedicated and remarkable individuals. We're honored to host an event that we know will truly be inspiring."

The event, which includes food, refreshments, and a stop by the Carry the Load bus, will begin at approximately 12:15PM and end at 1:00PM, with the bus departing to continue on its 3,900 mile Midwest Route journey from Minneapolis to Dallas, Texas.

Participation to attend is free. To donate to the DHI Group, Inc. team, visit: www.carrytheload.org/dhi.

Media Contact

Rachel Ceccarelli

Director of Corporate Communications

212-448-8288

media@dhigroupinc.com

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is a leading provider of data, insights and employment connections through our specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities. Our mission is to empower technology professionals and organizations that hire them to compete and win through expert insights and relevant employment connections. Employers and recruiters use our websites and services to source, hire and connect with the most qualified and highly-skilled technology professionals, while professionals use our websites and services to find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and tailored career-related data. For over 25 years, we have built our Company on providing employers and professionals with career connections, news, tools and information. Today, we serve multiple markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Find out more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

SOURCE DHI Group, Inc.