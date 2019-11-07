DHI Group Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) ("DHI" or the "Company") today announced the following financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenues were $37.2 million . Ongoing tech-focused 1 revenues were flat year over year and on a sequential basis, excluding foreign exchange

. Ongoing tech-focused revenues were flat year over year and on a sequential basis, excluding foreign exchange Dice revenues were $22.9 million , down 3% compared to the prior year quarter and down 1% on a sequential basis

, down 3% compared to the prior year quarter and down 1% on a sequential basis eFinancialCareers revenues were $7.9 million , down 2% compared to the prior year quarter and flat on a sequential basis, excluding foreign exchange

, down 2% compared to the prior year quarter and flat on a sequential basis, excluding foreign exchange ClearanceJobs revenues were $6.3 million , up 17% year over year and up 5% on a sequential basis

, up 17% year over year and up 5% on a sequential basis Net income was $4.4 million , or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.9 million , or $0.02 per diluted share, in the year ago quarter

, or per diluted share, compared to net income of , or per diluted share, in the year ago quarter Cash flow from operations was $4.6 million

Cash was $4.5 million ; total debt reduced to $8 million

; total debt reduced to Adjusted EBITDA2 was $8.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin2 was 23%

Commenting on the quarter, Art Zeile, President and CEO of DHI Group, Inc., said:

"We made continued progress in the third quarter, further strengthening our product offering and go-to-market strategy, both of which will be key drivers of our future growth. Our focus on accelerating product development resulted in hiring additional engineering talent to improve the rate at which we can launch new features, specifically for our largest platform, Dice. We also added new commercial sales people - and with our new CRO, Arie Kanofsky, now on board - we will be expanding our commercial sales force significantly over the next few quarters. We believe these investments will further anchor DHI as an industry leader for matching technologists with employers and position the Company to generate sustained long-term revenue growth in the future."

1 Excludes Dice Europe, which ceased operations August 31, 2018.

2 See "Notes Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" later in this press release.

Product Highlights

Dice

Job Search and Job Alerts, the enhanced job search platform features, which deliver improved search relevance by applying DHI's tech skills data model and include a new user interface with personalized email alerts, are now in general availability on Dice.com and in the Dice iOS and Android mobile apps.

eFinancialCareers

Recruiter Profile, launched version 2.0, giving recruiters a place to build their brand on the platform and better gain the trust of candidates by sharing hiring needs, recent achievements, upcoming events and company news.

ClearanceJobs

Employer Dashboard, which delivers real-time user engagement metrics and uses automated intelligence powered by IntelliSearch to recommend new candidate/employer connections, is now available to all clients.

Business Outlook

DHI expects ongoing tech-focused1 revenue for the fourth quarter to be sequentially flat with the third quarter and anticipates that Dice revenue will turn to positive year-over-year growth in 2020. The Company continues to expect Adjusted EBITDA margin2 for the full 2019 fiscal year to be approximately 23%, as it continues to increase its product and engineering capacity, as well as invest in more sales resources to accelerate growth. The Company is not providing guidance for net income because it cannot reasonably assess the impact of stock-based compensation and income tax expense.

1 Excludes Dice Europe, which ceased operations August 31, 2018.

2 See "Notes Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" later in this press release.

Conference Call Information

Art Zeile, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Luc Grégoire, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call today, November 7, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results, recent developments and progress on its tech-focused strategy.

The call can be accessed by dialing +1-844-890-1790 (in the U.S.) or +1-412-380-7407 (outside the U.S.). Please ask to be placed into the DHI Group, Inc. call. A live webcast of the call will simultaneously be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, https://www.dhigroupinc.com, and available for replay after the call ends.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is a leading provider of data, insights and employment connections through our specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities. Our mission is to empower technology professionals and organizations that hire them to compete and win through expert insights and relevant employment connections. Employers and recruiters use our websites and services to source, hire and connect with the most qualified and highly-skilled technology professionals, while professionals use our websites and services to find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and tailored career-related data. For over 25 years, we have built our Company on providing employers and professionals with career connections, news, tools and information. Today, we serve multiple markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Find out more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

Notes Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information as additional information for its operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures reported by other companies. The Company believes that its presentation of non-GAAP measures, such as Adjusted Revenues, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. In addition, the Company's management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the Company and for budgeting and planning purposes. The non-GAAP measures apply to consolidated results and results by segment or other measure as shown within this document. The Company has provided required reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures elsewhere in the document.

Adjusted Revenues

Adjusted Revenues is a non-GAAP metric used by management to measure operating performance. Adjusted Revenues represents Revenues less the revenues of divested businesses. We consider Adjusted Revenues to be an important measure to evaluate the performance of our ongoing businesses and provide comparable results excluding our divestitures.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP metrics used by management to measure operating performance. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure for internal monitoring and planning, including preparation of annual budgets, analyzing investment decisions and evaluating profitability and performance comparisons between us and our competitors. The Company also uses this measure to calculate amounts of performance based compensation under the senior management incentive bonus program. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income plus (to the extent deducted in calculating such net income) interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock based compensation, losses resulting from certain dispositions outside the ordinary course of business including prior negative operating results of those divested businesses, certain writeoffs in connection with indebtedness, impairment charges with respect to long-lived assets, expenses incurred in connection with an equity offering or any other offering of securities by the Company, extraordinary or non-recurring non-cash expenses or losses, transaction costs in connection with the credit agreement, deferred revenues written off in connection with acquisition purchase accounting adjustments, writeoff of non-cash stock based compensation expense, severance and retention costs related to dispositions and reorganizations of the Company, losses related to legal claims and fees that are unusual in nature or infrequent, minus (to the extent included in calculating such net income) non-cash income or gains, interest income, business interruption insurance proceeds, and any income or gain resulting from certain dispositions outside the ordinary course of business, including prior positive operating results of those divested businesses, and gains related to legal claims that are unusual in nature or infrequent.

We also consider Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, to be an important indicator to investors because it provides information related to our ability to provide cash flows to meet future debt service, capital expenditures and working capital requirements and to fund future growth. We present Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure because we believe that this measure provides our board of directors, management and investors with additional information to measure our performance, provide comparisons from period to period and company to company by excluding potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense) and tax positions (such as the impact on periods or companies of changes in effective tax rates or net operating losses), and to estimate our value.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is computed as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Adjusted Revenues.

Adjusted Revenues, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to revenue, net income, operating income, cash provided by operating activities, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our profitability.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and oral statements made from time to time by our representatives contain forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations. These statements often include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to execute our tech-focused strategy, competition from existing and future competitors in the highly competitive markets in which we operate, failure to adapt our business model to keep pace with rapid changes in the recruiting and career services business, failure to maintain and develop our reputation and brand recognition, failure to increase or maintain the number of customers who purchase recruitment packages, cyclicality or downturns in the economy or industries we serve, the uncertainty surrounding the United Kingdom's future departure from the European Union, including uncertainty in respect of the regulation of data protection and data privacy, failure to attract qualified professionals to our websites or grow the number of qualified professionals who use our websites, failure to successfully identify or integrate acquisitions, U.S. and foreign government regulation of the Internet and taxation, our ability to borrow funds under our revolving credit facility or refinance our indebtedness and restrictions on our current and future operations under such indebtedness. These factors and others are discussed in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available on the Investors page of our website at www.dhigroupinc.com, including the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings under the headings "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made by the Company or its representatives herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect us. We have no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

Investor Contact

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

212-448-4181

ir@dhigroupinc.com

Media Contact

Rachel Ceccarelli

Director of Corporate Communications

212-448-8288

media@dhigroupinc.com

DHI GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts)





























For the three months ended

September 30,

For the nine months ended

September 30,







2019

2018

2019

2018





















Revenues $ 37,176



$ 38,917



$ 111,655



$ 123,583























Operating expenses:













Cost of revenues 4,250



4,424



11,991



14,330

Product development 4,121



5,219



12,708



15,811

Sales and marketing 13,615



13,974



41,668



46,628

General and administrative 7,502



8,843



23,220



28,012

Depreciation 2,415



2,540



7,201



7,155

Amortization of intangible assets —



—



—



482

Disposition related and other costs —



2,085



1,700



5,214



Total operating expenses 31,903



37,085



98,488



117,632

Gain (loss) on sale of businesses, net —



(365)



(537)



3,435

Operating income 5,273



1,467



12,630



9,386

Interest expense and other (188)



(335)



(512)



(1,370)

Other expense —



(9)



—



(42)

Income before income taxes 5,085



1,123



12,118



7,974

Income tax expense 704



193



3,088



3,746

Net income $ 4,381



$ 930



$ 9,030



$ 4,228























Basic earnings per share $ 0.09



$ 0.02



$ 0.19



$ 0.09

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.08



$ 0.02



$ 0.18



$ 0.09























Weighted average basic shares outstanding 48,974



48,780



48,668



48,589

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 52,137



50,390



51,598



49,707



DHI GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands)

























For the three months

ended September 30,

For the nine months

ended September 30,





2019

2018

2019

2018 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:













Net income $ 4,381



$ 930



$ 9,030



$ 4,228

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from (used in) operating

activities:













Depreciation 2,415



2,540



7,201



7,155

Amortization of intangible assets —



—



—



482

Deferred income taxes 478



1,290



573



1,830

Amortization of deferred financing costs 36



49



110



146

Stock based compensation 1,057



1,273



4,135



5,362

Change in accrual for unrecognized tax benefits 109



62



319



382

(Gain) loss on sale of businesses, net —



365



537



(3,435)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable 3,438



2,290



7,244



15,772

Prepaid expenses and other assets (121)



914



66



1,709

Capitalized contract costs 641



171



1,602



(1,587)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses (598)



(335)



(8,144)



(4,180)

Income taxes receivable/payable (506)



(1,588)



923



(1,021)

Deferred revenue (6,680)



(7,930)



(4,774)



(18,622)

Other, net (37)



362



166



469

Net cash flows from operating activities 4,613



393



18,988



8,690

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:













Net cash received from sale of businesses —



—



2,683



17,542

Purchases of fixed assets (4,059)



(2,368)



(10,345)



(6,604)

Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (4,059)



(2,368)



(7,662)



10,938

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:













Payments on long-term debt (3,000)



(2,000)



(25,000)



(30,000)

Proceeds from long-term debt 1,000



—



15,000



5,000

Payments under stock repurchase plan (1,271)



(733)



(1,762)



(828)

Purchase of treasury stock related to vested restricted stock units (316)



(80)



(1,366)



(547)

Net cash flows used in financing activities (3,587)



(2,813)



(13,128)



(26,375)

Effect of exchange rate changes (126)



(102)



(216)



(662)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents for the period (3,159)



(4,890)



(2,018)



(7,409)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 7,613



9,549



6,472



12,068

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 4,454



$ 4,659



$ 4,454



$ 4,659



DHI GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands)











ASSETS September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,454



$ 6,472



Accounts receivable, net 15,425



22,850



Income taxes receivable 945



2,203



Prepaid and other current assets 3,178



7,330





Total current assets 24,002



38,855

Fixed assets, net 18,922



15,890

Acquired intangible assets 39,000



39,000

Capitalized contract costs 6,299



7,939

Goodwill 151,949



153,974

Deferred income taxes 80



136

Operating lease right of use asset 15,865



—

Other assets 2,563



2,591





Total assets $ 258,680



$ 258,385

























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 16,209



$ 25,030



Operating lease liabilities 3,846



—



Deferred revenue 50,147



54,723



Income taxes payable 819



1,168





Total current liabilities 71,021



80,921

Long-term debt, net 7,398



17,288

Deferred income taxes 10,953



10,444

Deferred revenue 950



1,363

Accrual for unrecognized tax benefits 1,999



1,680

Operating lease liabilities 12,653



—

Other long-term liabilities 421



1,334





Total liabilities 105,395



113,030





Total stockholders' equity 153,285



145,355





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 258,680



$ 258,385















Supplemental Information and Non-GAAP Reconciliations

On the pages that follow, the Company has provided certain supplemental information that we believe will assist the reader in assessing our business operations and performance, including certain non-GAAP financial information and required reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure. A statement of operations and statement of cash flows for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 and balance sheets as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 are provided elsewhere in this press release.

DHI GROUP, INC. NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per customer data)







































For the three months

ended September 30,

For the nine months

ended September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:













Net income $ 4,381



$ 930



$ 9,030



$ 4,228



Interest expense 186



335



512



1,370



Income tax expense 704



193



3,088



3,746



Depreciation 2,415



2,540



7,201



7,155



Amortization of intangible assets —



—



—



482



Non-cash stock based compensation 1,057



1,273



4,135



5,362



(Gain) loss on sale of businesses, net —



365



537



(3,435)



Disposition related and other costs —



2,085



1,700



5,214



Legal contingencies and related fees —



157



163



1,777



Divested businesses —



(28)



—



(2,243)



Other (59)



8



(61)



42

Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,684



$ 7,858



$ 26,305



$ 23,698

















Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flows to Adjusted EBITDA:













Net cash provided by operating activities $ 4,613



$ 393



$ 18,988



$ 8,690



Interest expense 186



335



512



1,370



Amortization of deferred financing costs (36)



(49)



(110)



(146)



Income tax expense 704



193



3,088



3,746



Deferred income taxes (478)



(1,290)



(573)



(1,830)



Change in accrual for unrecognized tax benefits (109)



(62)



(319)



(382)



Change in accounts receivable (3,438)



(2,290)



(7,244)



(15,772)



Change in deferred revenue 6,680



7,930



4,774



18,622



Disposition related and other costs —



2,085



1,700



5,214



Legal contingencies and related fees —



157



163



1,777



Divested businesses —



(28)



—



(2,243)



Changes in working capital and other 562



484



5,326



4,652

Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,684



$ 7,858



$ 26,305



$ 23,698



















Dice Recruitment Package Customers













Beginning of period 6,100



6,200



6,200



6,450

End of period 6,100



6,200



6,100



6,200



















Average for the period (1) 6,100



6,200



6,100



6,200



















Dice Average Monthly Revenue per Recruitment Package Customer (2) $ 1,131



$ 1,125



$ 1,132



$ 1,116



















(1) Reflects the daily average of recruitment package customers during the period. (2) Reflects the simple average of each period presented.

Summary of Deferred Revenue and Backlog:

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018 Deferred Revenue

$ 51,097



$ 56,086



$ 56,425

Contractual commitments not invoiced

22,664



25,845



15,649

Backlog3

$ 73,761



$ 81,931



$ 72,074















(3) Backlog consists of deferred revenue plus customer contractual commitments not invoiced representing the value of future services to be rendered under committed contracts.