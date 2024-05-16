Dhiraj Carumbaya joins ConcertAI as Senior Vice President and General Manager of TeraRecon

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI, the leader in oncology predictive and generative AI SaaS Solutions and Real-World Data for healthcare and life sciences, today announced that Dhiraj Carumbaya has joined the company as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the company's TeraRecon business.

Dhiraj brings over two decades of domain and industry experience in Medical Imaging, Healthcare Informatics, and Clinical AI. He will lead ConcertAI's industry-leading advanced visualization solution Intuition™, leading in class Eureka™ Clinical AI, a new product group focused on Imaging data solutions, and a new group focused on advanced Generative AI innovations for imaging interpretation and clinical research applications.

"Dhiraj started his career focused on Diagnostic Imaging and directly running healthcare provider solutions using AI – that was the key criterion we had for this leadership role," said Jeff Elton, PhD, CEO of ConcertAI. "His depth in imaging broadly, SaaS technologies, and AI, he is uniquely suited to ensure our provider and biopharma partners have the most advanced technologies and data to transform the diagnostic and research experience. Over time, our customers will see benefits from the company's leading work in precision oncology, and our recently announced CARAai platform and TeraRecon imaging expertise come together to advance evidence-based decision augmentations and research solutions spanning translational sciences through clinical development."

Dhiraj started as a researcher in medical physics, progressed through healthcare providers, and managed sizeable businesses at RadNet, Philips Healthcare, Amazon AWS, GE Healthcare, and Fujifilm. At Philips, he doubled the Radiology Informatics business in two years. At AWS, he oversaw creating and scaling Amazon's next-generation cloud solutions for the healthcare and life sciences industries. Before that, he held global product and business leadership roles at GE Healthcare. Dhiraj has also consulted for the US Government's Accountability Office in Healthcare IT.

"Infusion of generative AI in medical imaging to automate the segmentation of biomarkers, such as tumors from high-fidelity medical images and biological diagnostics, is a transformative experience for the healthcare providers and biopharma industry," said Dhiraj. "I am excited to lead the talented TeraRecon team as the company enters a new phase of growth by bringing true innovations to our customers in medical diagnosis, clinical research, and drug development."

About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and health care. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, health care providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at www.concertai.com

About TeraRecon: Serving ~1,900 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer's imaging equipment or PACS system, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights. For more information, visit us at www.terarecon.com

