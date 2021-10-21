DHL Express And Universal Music Group's Local-to-global Artist Series Delivering Music Fans The First-ever Digital Merchandise From Emotional Oranges

Joining the international DHL FAST-TRACK program is the Los Angeles based enigmatic R&B-Pop duo, Emotional Oranges (Avant Garden/4th & Broadway). Performing from the iconic Capitol Studios in Los Angeles on November 4, the DHL FAST-TRACK performance will be the duo's first-ever virtual show. In a world-first, fans will have the chance to experience and win digital and physical limited-edition merchandise designed by the stylish duo and delivered by DHL.

Speaking around the program Emotional Oranges said, "Thanks to the team at DHL FAST-TRACK for helping us produce such a special virtual show (and our first one yet)! We had the opportunity to collaborate with some very special artists at the iconic Capitol Studios in our hometown of Los Angeles."

"We are very excited to be launching the first-ever pieces of digital merchandise by Emotional Oranges in partnership with Universal Music Group," said Mike Parra, CEO DHL Express Americas & Global Head of Sponsorships, "DHL has a strong legacy in both music and sustainable fashion, so it's great to connect the two in a progressive and innovative way for fans."

There will be three versions of the sustainably friendly merchandise. The first one is a digital replication, available as an Instagram or Snapchat AR filter free for fans to download, share and wear during the virtual show. The second is a hyper-limited version of the digital garment, with added creative imagination and flair that fans can enter to win. And finally, there will be limited-edition physical garments produced from sustainably sourced materials also available for fans to win, and hand delivered by DHL.

"We are constantly innovating beyond music with our partners, which made it especially exciting to the enter the world of AR fashion with DHL Express, who share our commitment to supporting emerging artists globally." said Richard Yaffa, Global Head of Universal Music Group for Brands.

Emotional Orange's latest release, "Down to Miami," showcases the duo's soulful sound, sprinkled with intimate and playful lyrics. Fans have played a central role in their meteoric emergence, with their latest projects The Juicebox and The Juice: Vol. I & II garnering over 325+M combined global streams. The Emotional Oranges' performance is the second of a three event global series, building off rising star Zoe Wees' exclusive livestream and the global launch in June. DHL FAST-TRACK will continue across the globe into 2022 with a final enticing cultural music moment in Asia.

Emotional Oranges - The Juicebox is available now.

