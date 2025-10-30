DHL Express Invests $90 Million to Expand Capacity and Strengthen Operations in the Greater New York City Area

PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Express, the world's leading international express service provider, today announced a $90 million investment in the greater New York City area to expand operational capacity and ensure long-term growth across one of its highest-volume U.S. markets. The investment includes new facility leases and capital expenditures in advanced material handling systems and equipment.

DHL Express ZYP/Jersey City location

As part of this strategic investment, DHL Express will relocate its Manhattan service center operations from its current location to a new, modern facility at 16 Van Keuren Ave, Suite 100 in Jersey City, NJ, by the end of November 2025. Located just five miles from Lower Manhattan, the 92,505-square-foot site features a thoughtfully designed layout that enhances both operational efficiency and employee safety, with improved accessibility for courier vehicles, on-site charging infrastructure, and upgraded dispatch capabilities – enabling faster and more reliable deliveries to customers throughout Manhattan and surrounding areas. With the addition of new material handling technology, DHL's new facility will have the capacity to sort twice as much volume as the previous facility, doubling from 3,000 to 6,000 conveyable pieces per hour (PPH), significantly boosting throughput and efficiency.

"The New York City area is a cornerstone of our U.S. network and a key gateway for international trade," said Greg Hewitt, CEO of DHL Express U.S. "This investment ensures we have the right infrastructure in place to support our customers' growing needs for years to come."

In addition to the relocation of the Manhattan service center, DHL Express has expanded its footprint in Brooklyn. The company's Brooklyn service center facility recently moved into a new 70,202-square-foot building at 1970 Pitkin Ave, Brooklyn, NY. Nearly triple the size of its former 25,445-square-foot site, the new facility provides significantly more room for growth and improved operational flow. With upgraded automation systems, the facility's sort capacity has doubled from 1,500 to 3,000 conveyable pieces per hour (PPH), further strengthening service reliability and speed across the borough.

These enhancements are part of a broader plan to strengthen DHL Express' network across the greater New York City market, integrating facilities in Long Island City, Hauppauge, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. The initiative is designed to balance shipment volumes, relieve pressure on high-demand locations, and improve overall network efficiency.

As part of these optimizations, DHL Express' global hub in Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky (CVG) will now connect directly to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). This new Newark connection brings DHL's aircraft closer to Manhattan's primary service center in Jersey City, while Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens, and Long Island will continue to connect via JFK Airport. The change will help reduce transit times, improve reliability, and further strengthen service performance across the region.

"With this investment, we're not just expanding capacity – we're optimizing how we operate in one of the most complex and dynamic logistics environments in the world," added Hewitt. "Our new facilities and flight connections will allow us to handle increasing shipment volumes with greater speed, reliability, and sustainability, all while continuing to deliver the exceptional service our customers expect from DHL."

The $90 million investment underscores DHL Express' long-term commitment to the New York metropolitan area and its ongoing mission to connect people and improve lives through fast, reliable international express delivery.

DHL Express USA

(425) 984 4249

[email protected]

SOURCE DHL