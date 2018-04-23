According to Roger Crook, former CEO at DHL Global Forwarding, Freight and Chief Strategy Officer of ShipChain, "Blockchain will be a big game changer for supply chains and logistics to reduce inefficiencies and enable integration across the supply chain. It is great to see leading logistics company DHL seeing and investigating the opportunity to use smart contracts and blockchain in the future to help solve inefficiencies and to help to integrate supply chains in the future."

The DHL Customer Solutions & Innovation team that researched and wrote the report involving ShipChain believe that "blockchain has the significant potential to increase efficiency along the entire logistics and settlement process including trade finance and help to resolve disputes in the logistics industry." They look to ShipChain's "track and trace" platform to enable smart contracts that are boosting accuracy and transparency. They go on to say that "by joining forces, we can create the right foundations for successful industry adoption of blockchain and we can ultimately unlock new value in logistics."

ShipChain CEO John Monarch says, "It's exciting to see companies at the scale of DHL investigating blockchain and smart contracts, and we're very proud to have been one of their example cases. We thoroughly enjoyed our discussions with the DHL team, and look forward to continued conversations with them."

To read the entire report by DHL, please click on the link.

CONTACT: M. Miles, hello@shipchain.io

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dhl-features-shipchain-in-2018-blockchain-logistics-report-300634614.html

SOURCE ShipChain

Related Links

https://www.shipchain.io

