In a world-first trial, DHL's long haul trucks will rely completely on hydrogen fuel for the full duration of their trips. It Matters To You explains that this ground breaking innovation in clean fuels will work to significantly reduce carbon emissions. This is an essential move toward a more sustainable, environmentally friendly future for the automotive industry as up to 350 tonnes of carbon dioxide will be saved on this trip.



According to It Matters To You , the trucks' journeys from the Netherlands to Belgium will allow DHL to not only find out whether hydrogen fuels are realistic alternatives to gas and diesel, but will also make sense of the logistics required for longer, more complicated routes. This will lay the groundwork for the most efficient journeys possible with the least amount of carbon emissions.



Hydrogen and other fuel alternatives are gaining traction as a more practical and sustainable solution for an eco-friendly future. Studies have shown that it will take one electric car approximately nine years of regular driving to offset the carbon emission output of the manufacturing process. Further, Australia presently is home to just one facility equipped to properly recycle spent lithium-ion batteries, which increases the possibility of Li-ion batteries ending up in landfills.



With the rollout of these long haul hydrogen-fuelled trucks, It Matters To You and other experts in the automotive field remain optimistic that the future is slowly but surely becoming more sustainable for motorists around the world.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE It Matters To You