DHR Health Institute for Research and Development Partners with TriNetX to Join Global Research Network

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DHR Health Institute for Research and Development has joined the TriNetX global health network, the largest global health network that optimizes clinical research and enables discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence. TriNetX combines real-time access to longitudinal clinical data with state-of-the-art analytics to answer complex research questions.

The DHR Health Institute for Research and Development is a 501(c) 3 non-profit independent research institute, located in the Rio Grande Valley, whose focus in on enhancing translational and clinical research in critical areas of need through collaboration with investigators at affiliated academic and non-academic partners.

"Our main goal in joining the TriNetX network is to better provide innovative and advanced care options to the Rio Grande Valley patient community," states Lisa R. Treviño, PhD, Vice President, DHR Health Institute for Research and Development. "Becoming a partner with this global network creates new collaboration opportunities and exhibits our capabilities as a top-tier research organization."

TriNetX has partnered with healthcare organizations (HCOs) spanning 24 countries and thousands of sites, and with data providers covering 99% of US health plans to deploy a linked and continually updated global health research network representing over 300 million patients. TriNetX has been used to analyze over 20,000 protocols and has presented over 5,800 clinical trial opportunities to its HCO members.

In the Rio Grande Valley, over 90% of the population is Hispanic. This population is 50% more likely than non-Hispanic whites to succumb to liver disease and complications from diabetes. Unfortunately, less than 1% of Hispanics are involved nationally in clinical trials, meaning there is less data on the effects of certain experimental drugs and treatments. Studies have shown that different ethnic groups may respond differently to the same type of treatment. The DHR Health Institute for Research and Development focuses on the crucial involvement of this population in its clinical trials.

"We applaud DHR's commitment to bringing new treatments to its patients and are honored that our network will serve as the connector to large pharmaceutical companies and other researchers around the globe who are developing life changing therapies," said Mark Steiner, Vice President, Americas Data Networks, TriNetX.

About DHR Health Institute for Research and Development

DHR Health Institute for Research and Development continues to be the premier healthcare provider in South Texas. For more information, please call (956) 362-2390 or visit our website at www.dhrresearch.org. Join our community @DHRResearch on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dhrresearch or on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/dhrresearch

About TriNetX

TriNetX is the global health research network that revolutionizes clinical research and enables discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence. TriNetX combines real time access to longitudinal clinical data with state-of-the-art analytics to answer complex research questions at the speed of thought. The TriNetX platform is HIPAA and GDPR compliant. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

