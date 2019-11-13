DHR International Expands Advisory Services With Elevate Partners

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global executive search firm DHR International has expanded the offerings of Elevate Partners, its advisory services line of business, to meet today's evolving business needs.

The firm's expanded line of offerings now includes six advisory services focused on helping clients build strong and effective teams: Executive Succession Planning, Team Effectiveness, Executive Coaching, Culture Accelerator, Private Equity Diligence, and Assessment. All service offerings are led by the Elevate Partners team who bring more than 40 years of collective experience in leadership development, succession planning, and assessment.

"By adding these service lines Elevate Partners delivers customized solutions that improve a company and its leaders no matter the size or scope of the business. As one of the top global executive search firms we're positioned to increase our clients' performance by helping them use data to better understand their talent and how to fill in the gaps to meet future needs," said Geoff Hoffmann, CEO of DHR International.

In addition to the relaunch of the company, Christine Greybe will serve as Elevate Partners' President of Advisory Services. In this role, Greybe will manage Elevate Partners and oversee the firm's P&L. Along with Elevate Partners' existing leadership team, including Jeff Cohn and Maryanne Wanca-Thibault, PhD., Greybe will implement the new service offerings and expand the business' reach globally.

For 30 years DHR International has been a leading, privately held provider of executive search solutions with more than 50 wholly owned offices spanning the globe. DHR's renowned consultants specialize in all industries and functions in order to provide unparalleled senior-level executive search, management assessment and succession planning services tailored to the unique qualities and specifications of our select client base. For more information on DHR International, visit http://www.dhrinternational.com.

