DHR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Danaher Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 15, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Danaher between April 21, 2022 and April 24, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until September 15, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Danaher Corporation issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) as the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic subsided, revenue growth associated with Danaher's COVID-19-related businesses was declining; (ii) contrary to the Company's prior representations to investors, revenues associated with Danaher's non-COVID-19-related businesses were insufficient to compensate for the foregoing negative trend; (iii) accordingly, Danaher overstated the Company's ability to sustain the growth it had experienced in 2020 and 2021; (iv) as a result, it was unlikely that Danaher would be able to meet its 2023 revenue forecasts; and (v) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

