DHS Cyber Chief Chris Krebs and New NSA Cybersecurity Director Anne Neuberger Join Israel and UK Cyber Leaders at 10th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit

This much-anticipated dialogue highlights one of many pressing topics to be debated by leaders from the U.S. military, federal agencies and industry, plus international allies, at the 10th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit, now celebrating its first decade as the world's leading government cybersecurity forum.

The summit, which is close to selling out, has grown in response to demand. Now spanning a day and a half, with more than 75 speakers and 50 exhibitors, it will be held on Sept. 4 and 5 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Exclusives abound at this year's summit. Speakers, drawn from an array of cyber innovators and influencers, include:

Anne Neuberger, newly appointed cybersecurity director of the National Security Agency (NSA), who led the NSA's Russia Small Group and serves as its highest-ranking woman. She will deliver an exclusive fireside chat and her first extensive public Q/A in the U.S., just weeks before her new cybersecurity directorate becomes operational in October. She will be interviewed by Niloofar Razi Howe , an experienced cybersecurity executive and investor.

newly appointed cybersecurity director of the National Security Agency (NSA), who led the NSA's Russia Small Group and serves as its highest-ranking woman. She will deliver an exclusive fireside chat and her first extensive public Q/A in the U.S., just weeks before her new cybersecurity directorate becomes operational in October. She will be interviewed by , an experienced cybersecurity executive and investor. In another first, the only two persons to serve as U.S. CISO—retired Air Force Brigadier General Gregory Touhill (appointed by President Barack Obama ) and Grant Schneider (who currently holds the post)—will sit down together for a joint Q/A on the future of federal cybersecurity.

Other keynotes will offer a range of perspectives from some of the world's premier cyber decision-makers, including:

Major General Dennis Crall , Deputy Principal Cyber Advisor/Senior Military Advisor for Cyber Policy, Department of Defense (DoD)

Deputy Principal Cyber Advisor/Senior Military Advisor for Cyber Policy, Department of Defense (DoD) Dan Prieto, Strategic Executive for Public Sector Cloud at Google

Strategic Executive for Public Sector Cloud at Google Yigal Unna, Director General, Israel National Cyber Directorate, (INCD), Prime Minister's Office, Israel

This year's theme: "A Call to Action to Address Tomorrow's Top Cyber Challenges."

Offering unprecedented access to the world's cyber thought leaders, this year's event has been re-envisioned. Its new expanded format—with 14 hours of vibrant, cutting-edge programming—will accommodate additional speakers. And a greater international presence will include representatives from the Five Eyes alliance, and feature the launch of a Canadian Cyber Innovation Zone and a U.K. Cyber Innovation Zone with Northern Ireland support. Israel will also enjoy its largest presence ever in the program and at the Exhibit Hall, with a dozen companies participating at the Israel Cyber Innovation Zone.

For a run-down of topics to be discussed, and a list of government, military and industry speakers, click on the following link:

https://www.billingtoncybersecurity.com/10th-annual-billington-cybersecurity-summit/agenda-10th-annual-billington-cybersecurity-summit

